Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Crime

Cannabis one metre high

by Alan Quinney
12th Feb 2020 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 44-year-old Caboolture South man has been arrested and will appear in court next month on a number of drug charges.

He will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on March 10 on charges of producing, trafficking and supplying a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

Police from the Moreton Bay Tactical Crime Squad attended an address at Skyreach St, Caboolture today, and executed a search warrant at a commercial unit.

They alleged they located an extensive hydroponics set-up where they found 18 cannabis plants approximately one metre high.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BoM: CQ city to break monthly rain average

        premium_icon BoM: CQ city to break monthly rain average

        News The wet weather is expected to continue into early next week.

        • 12th Feb 2020 4:50 PM
        New rideshare service to take on Uber in Rocky region

        premium_icon New rideshare service to take on Uber in Rocky region

        Technology The fast growing ­ride share company with both customers and drivers ­gaining from...

        Queensland hobby gun community fears rule change

        premium_icon Queensland hobby gun community fears rule change

        News Hobbyists fear government are working to illegalise their passion and livelihoods...

        Man attacked while removing kangaroo from yard

        premium_icon Man attacked while removing kangaroo from yard

        News He suffered minor scratches to his arm.