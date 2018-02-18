Menu
Cannabis plants found during search for Rocky prison escapee

Kerri-Anne Mesner
THEY were looking for an escaped prisoner when they came across an 18-year-old's cannabis crop at the back of a caravan in a Rockhampton backyard.

Billie Jo Nolan, 18, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of producing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police had attended a Wood St residence looking for Jermaine Anderson.

She said when there was no response to their knocks on the door of the house, they spotted a caravan in the backyard and approached it.

Ms King said it was while they were approaching the caravan's door that they noticed three cannabis plants at the back.

The court heard Nolan arrived at the property 30 minutes later and confessed the plants were hers.

Ms King said she told police she planted the seeds months ago and planned to use the illegal substance herself.

She received a $450 fine and a conviction was not recorded.

