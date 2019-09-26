Cannabis user caught at RBT site

Raelene Beverley Scott was pulled over by police at a random breath-testing site where it was discovered she had cannabis in her system.

Raelene Beverley Scott was pulled over by police at a random breath-testing site where it was discovered she had cannabis in her system.

CANNABIS use landed Raelene Beverley Scott in strife when she was pulled over by police at a random breath-testing site on Emu Park Road at Tungamull at 9am on July 18.

Scott, 39, told police she had used cannabis and pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

“If you do have an issue with cannabis use I urge you to go and do something about it,” Magistrate Cameron Press told Scott.

With a relatively limited traffic history, Scott was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two months.