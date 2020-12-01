‘Cannot make this up’: Pineapple puncture bill debated

Chris Hooper was thrust into the spotlight following Margaret Strelow's resignation.

THE Queensland Government today completed its second reading of the bill that would prevent Chris Hooper from becoming mayor.

Part five of the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2020 would amend the Local Government Act 2009 so that any appointments since October 12 this year would be void.

The bill states a mayoral vacancy must be filled by a by-election if the office becomes vacant in the first three years of a council’s term; in the final year, the position would be filled by council resolution.

If a mayor had been sworn in since October 12, he or she would be “taken never to have been appointed”, but would still be entitled to “remuneration or other benefits accrued or accruing” as if he had been.

In the event of a councillor vacancy at the beginning of a term, the council itself would determine the method of appointment.

The bill stipulates a by-election must be held within two months from the commencement of the legislation.

Shadow Attorney-General and Shadow Justice Minister Tim Nicholls. Photo: AAP/Bradley Kanaris

Shadow Attorney-General and Shadow Justice Minister Tim Nicholls said the LNP would not oppose the bill, but the changes to the Local Government Act were rushed.

He said they were “directly attributable to the incompetence and political game-playing of the Labor Government”.

“You seriously just cannot make this stuff up,” Mr Nicholls said. “The whole Rocky Labor Party is all in it all together.

“The amendments retrospectively remove the amendments that were rushed through Parliament earlier this year, and of which the Opposition were given notice of at 9pm the previous night before the debate on the bill.”

He said it could be debated the bill was not, in fact, urgent enough to warrant bypassing the usual examination.

“This bill has been marked … as urgent, requiring urgent consideration,” Mr Nicholls said.

“It has not gone through the normal committee and parliamentary scrutiny process.

“It’s not as though warnings weren’t provided about the pitfalls of the Local Government Act changes at the time that they were brought in.

“The manner and the passage of this bill continue to raise serious questions in relation to the role of this place and the manner in which the government goes about getting its legislative agenda passed.”

Deputy Premier and Local Government Minister Steven Miles. Photo: Annette Dew

Deputy Premier and Local Government Minister Steven Miles responded that the amendments “reflect our ongoing engagement with the local government sector and the broader community”.

“Subject to passage and assent of the bill,” he said, “the office of the mayor of the Rockhampton Regional Council, which became vacant on the resignation of former councillor Margaret Strelow on 9 November 2020, will be filled by a by-election.

“These amendments are necessary to ensure that those communities governed by the council are represented by duly-elected councillors or in line with a duly-considered council resolution.”

The former Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe released a statement on November 10, the day after Mrs Strelow’s resignation, committing the Labor Government to the emendations.

“This statement provided notice to those persons directly affected as well as the community generally of the proposal to make retrospective amendments,” Mr Miles said.

“The bill’s retrospective effect is justified, and the impact on the right and liberties of individuals is appropriate in the circumstances.”

The bill requires a third reading before becoming law.