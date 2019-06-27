Canoe protesters warn: ‘Rebellion Day Brisbane’ coming
Traffic on one of the busiest bridges in Brisbane has been brought to a standstill by protesters in a canoe that has been placed across two lanes as part of a protest.
Police have moved the canoe to South Bank in a matter of minutes after arriving at the scenem, but the protesters remained locked inside with elbow locks.
A spokesman from Queensland Police said officers attended the scene at 7:37am and removed the canoe at 7.45am.
A total of 12 police officers attended the scene, as well as two fire trucks and a crew of paramedics.
The protesters were finally removed from the canoe about 9.10am but still connected to each other via the elbow locks. They have been taken from the scene by police.
One of the protesters may have been injured after police "brutally ripped" his hand from Victoria Bridge when they moved the canoe off the bridge.
Extinction Rebellion spokesman Daniel Heggie said the protester told police his hand was glued to the bridge but they still ripped his hand from the bridge when they moved the canoe from the road.
"I am not sure how bad his hand is at this stage," Mr Heggie said.
QFRS officers are on scene currently cutting the protesters free of the canoe.
"The four Extinction Rebellion protestors will have to be removed by a specialist police cut team before the bridge can be cleared," Extinction Rebellion had said in a statement prior to the police's attempts to extricate the quartet.
Mr Heggie confirmed the group's message was "business as usual is leading to death".
He said community was supporting the protest with more and more local support.
"There's definitely a lot of members of the public cheering us today and saying they support what we are doing," Mr Heggie said.
"This is not just happening in Australia. This is a worldwide action."
Part of today's action was about also focussing on the destruction of coral reefs.
Mr Heggie said the death of the Great Barrier Reef would happen unless there was change.
He said the Rebellion was calling for governments to create highly qualified panels of climate change experts to provide direction for government policy on how to protect the earth.
The group was also responsible for a spate of protests where activists glued themselves to streets in the Brisbane CBD last week.
In the statement, the group also warned the upcoming "Rebellion Day Brisbane" planned for August 6 will "see major disruptions and large numbers of arrests."
A list highlighting the group's demands includes: "Climate Action, Tell the Truth about the climate crisis, Preserve Biodiversity, Dismantle colonial systems of oppression.
The organisers of one of the traffic-stopping protests, on Friday night, in which six people were arrested, had vowed to do it again after people glued their hands to the street.