Facebook outage: Social media giant goes offline

BREAKING 11.30AM: SOCIAL media platform Facebook has reportedly suffered a widespread international crash.

According to website downdetector.com, Facebook is currently down in large parts of Australia, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand. About 11am, the website recorded a huge spike in outage reports with 43% of complainants reporting a total blackout, 37% reporting log in problems and 19% reporting picture issues.

An 'error' message is appearing for thousands of users stating: 'Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can.'

Frustrated users have taken to other social media platforms to voice their frustrations with users commenting from all over the world and calling out Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg.

More to come.