MAFS cheaters make plans to meet

Married At First Sight's Ines Basic and Sam Ball have confessed their attraction for one another in a secret meeting hidden from their partners.

The pair arranged to meet after having dinner with their "spouses," with Ines greeting Sam with a kiss and a hug at the door of her apartment during Tuesday night's episode.

As he made his way inside, Sam couldn't resist taking another dig at his "wife" Elizabeth Sobinoff, telling Ines her wedding photo with Bronson Norrish was "better than mine".

"I bet it is," Ines said.

"It is," Sam replied.

Sam and Ines embraced at the door

The pair sat on a couch together and both admitted they were sexually attracted to each other, with Sam stroking Ines' knee and briefly holding hands.

"It's so hard right because I think we would actually get along really well," Ines said.

"So do I, you're obviously more my type, I knew that already, it was pretty obvious," Sam said.

Both trashed their partners, with Ines claiming she and Bronson "butt heads" constantly while Sam said Elizabeth was "not ticking my boxes".

"She's like a walking megaphone, it's so annoying. I just couldn't deal with that," Ines added.

Both admitted they were sexually attracted to each other

They decided they should pick things up again at the dinner party but Ines joked they "can't like hook up" at the table.

"You come get me … what's the code word? Cupcake," Ines told Sam.

As they left Sam asked Ines to "leave me with a thought tonight".

They held hands …

And Sam stroked Ines’ knee

"Can't I just send you nudes?" Ines asked.

Ines appeared the most taken with Sam, telling producers afterwards she felt "cute, soft and just happier" around him and he was "proper husband material".

Viewers weren't happy about Ines and Sam's deception, taking to Twitter to complain about their behaviour.

I know it’s reality tv and I know it’s produced within and inch of it’s life, but man it’s making me sad to see how poorly Ines is treating Bronson #MAFSAU #MAFS — Lauren Wiggins (@LozWiggins) February 12, 2019

Considering how you are are behaving Ines, you don’t need to bad mouth Elizabeth! #MAFS — Missanmatt (@Missanmatt) February 12, 2019

This tweet has better flirting skills than Sam and Ines #MAFS #MAFSAU — Ned Balme (@NedBalmeLives) February 12, 2019

Watching Ines and Sam on tv right now I want to vomit, cheating should not be condoned, I don’t care if you’ve only been together 2 weeks with the other person. It’s sick. #mafs pic.twitter.com/mnzKwBEePO — canteverdeal (@k4ycee) February 12, 2019

Married At First Sight continues Wednesday night at 7.30pm on Channel 9.