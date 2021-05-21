‘Can’t make this up’: Lover’s vindictive act

Anne was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Picture: Ross Swanborough

Dating website Thai Cupid brought Steve and Anne* together in late 2016, and at first everything seemed great in their relationship.

Anne, a Thai national who was working as an online gold trader at the time, would visit Steve in Perth and the Australian businessman would travel to see her in Singapore too.

But several months into their relationship, Anne alerted Steve to an email in which his former Filipino lover allegedly demanded $2000 for a sex video of the former couple, which Anne claimed she had paid.

She also claimed the Filipino woman demanded a further $2000 over topless photos of Anne, which she said she also paid.

Believing Anne was the victim of a crime, Steve helped the 41-year-old mother of two report the matter to police.

But it was all a ruse on Anne’s part and she kept the lies coming — even telling Steve that his former lover had been jailed.



Anne had grown increasingly jealous of Steve’s ongoing friendship with his estranged wife, which had been in part for the sake of their children, and kept pushing for him to finalise his divorce.

Anne’s twisted acts did not end there, the West Australian District Court heard this week.

The Thai national who terrorised her ex-partner and his family has been sentenced to five years in prison. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire

Between July and September 2018, Anne sent a “barrage” of emails to John pretending to be the Filipino woman.

She told Steve the woman had been released from prison and her family was seeking revenge for his role in her being jailed.

The emails purporting to be from the Filipino woman became obscene and threatening towards Steve, and Anne also composed fake emails to herself that were hostile.

Separate emails were also sent, saying Steve and his family were being watched by a Filipino gang, with photographs of his children included too.

Some emails threatened kidnap and rape, as well as other sexual abuse.

Steve contacted local police and politicians, fearing his family was in danger, but no progress was made at that time.

Anne, who has several university degrees and previously worked as a doctor, convinced Steve that Australian authorities would not help — but she said she had friends in the Thai military who could.

By then, Steve began to suspect Anne was involved but she denied it when he confronted her.

Eventually, Steve broke off their romantic relationship towards the end of 2018, but they remained friends.

In February 2019, a further barrage of offensive emails were sent after Steve refused to support Anne’s application for a partner visa.

Anne edited pornographic photographs by superimposing the face of Steve’s 12-year-old daughter onto a woman’s body, then sent the images to the girl and email addresses linked to her school.

She also uploaded images to pornography websites.

Anne cannot be identified to protect the identity of her youngest victim. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire

Steve eventually told Anne she was not welcome at his house, but one day he returned home to find her there and he called police.

He had taken out a restraining order but it had not yet been served at that time.

From there, it did not take long for the full extent of Anne’s crimes to be exposed.

This week, Anne was sentenced to five years in prison for “terrorising” Steve, his estranged wife and their daughter.

Anne had stood trial and was found guilty of 12 offences including stalking, extortion, producing child exploitation material and distributing it.

Judge John Staude described the emails as extremely distressing, noting they involved threats of sexual and other violence against Steve and his family.

“They gave the victims reason to believe that they were being surveilled and to fear that the threats were capable of being carried out, and that they and their daughter were at real risk of serious harm,” Judge Staude said on Thursday.

He said Anne’s capacity for invention was “endless” and she had manipulated Steve, then later her actions became vindictive.

“The offences are aggravated also by the extraordinary length that you went to, to create a sense of helplessness,” he said.

“Leading them to believe that they could not be assisted by West Australian Police, but that you could help them to source military intervention through a friend in the Thai army that would assist in the apprehension of the ... gang, giving even more reason for them to feel dependent on you for their safety.”

Anne sent a barrage of emails.

Judge Staude said the offences committed against Steve’s daughter were designed to embarrass and humiliate.

“It is difficult to imagine a more vicious attempt to harm the family,” he said.

Judge Staude said Anne’s actions overall were “unusual and disturbing”.

“The offences were committed very purposefully with the clear and unequivocal intention of manipulating, harassing and intimidating the victims,” he said.

“But as one might say colloquially, you couldn’t make this up.

“The emails produced in court took days to be read — they contained some of the most vituperative and obscene language I have ever heard or read.

“The mind that invented the narrative, that conceived of and gave expression to the various bogus personae, and that calculated the likely effect of the email abuse is clever, imaginative, inventive and sophisticated.”

Judge Staude further described Anne as highly intelligent but said her actions were “cruel and depraved”.

“Your offending as a whole was premeditated and sustained,” he said.

“It was particularly harmful. It effectively terrorised the victims.”

During her remand in custody, Anne developed cancer and received some treatment, the court heard.

She must serve at least three years behind bars before she can be eligible for parole and will then likely be deported.

* NCA NewsWire has referred to the pair as Steve and Anne to protect the identity of his daughter.

