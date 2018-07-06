Cantbuybetter spearheads trainer's assault on Rocky carnival

TOOWOOMBA trainer Ben Currie's all out assault on the spoils of Rockhampton's big two days of racing today and tomorrow will be spearheaded by Cantbuybetter in the $100,000 Rocky Cup (1600m).

Currie, along with a number of big stables, is keen to win the $30,000 car on offer from Rockhampton's Tropical Auto Group to the leading trainer over the two days of racing.

He does not have a runner in today's $100K XXXX Gold Rockhampton Newmarket (1300m) but Currie will be represented by six starters over the glamour eight-race TAB card.

Tomorrow he has booked in seven horses to start with the classiest being Cantbuybetter the topweight with 60kg in the Triple E M Rockhampton Centenary Cup (1600m).

Despite his massive class ascendency over his 14 rivals, Cantbuybetter will have to equal a weight carrying record which has stood the test of time at Callaghan Park since 1963.

On that occasion, on the old sand track, the only surface for racing at Callaghan Park until the grass track opened in 1984, Rich D'Or won his second successive Rockhampton Cup run over 10 furlongs with 9 stone six pounds.

That imperial weight equates to the 60kg which Cantbuybetter is being asked to carry under the skilled jockey Brad Pengelly.

In fact, the only horse that has gone close to Rich D'or's record in the running of 54 consecutive Rocky Cups was Gene's Interest who in 1998 carried 59.5kg.

It well may be an omen for Toowoomba based Currie's attempt to equal the Rocky Cup weight carrying winning record of modern times, in that Gene's Interest was trained by Rex Lipp who also plied his trade 9and still does) at Clifford Park like Cantbuybetter's mentor.

Endorsing the handicapper's assessment, there is without any doubt that Cantbuybetter is the best performed of the 15 Rocky Cup starters who face off at a first time scheduled last race staring time of 4.49pm.

A dual Listed Race winner, what's more over 1600 metres on both occasions at Doomben, Cantbuybetter glosses the 100th running of the Rockhampton Cup with a touch of class.

Furthermore, he is galloping into top form again, indicated by his most recent start on June 23 when an excellent 1.6 lengths fourth of nine behind Grande Rosso in the $100K LR G.H. Mumm Handicap (1600m) at Doomben.

Given a sprinkling of better luck, only for having to be restrained off the heels of forward runners at the 1300 metres of the race, Cantbuybetter quite likely would have been in the placings.

As it stands, Cantbuybetter was only beaten a nose for third by elite miler Hopfgarten while only a head away from race runner-up Noire.

If that effort wasn't sufficient enough a form line to win a Rockhampton Cup what is?

As the records suggest it is no easy task winning a Rockhampton Cup under 60kg and while being conscious of the confirmed theory that "weight stops trains”, nevertheless Cantbuybetter is a proven weight carrying winner.

On four occasions Cantbuybetter has won with 57kg or more while maxing out a winner under 59.5kg at Toowoomba in April last year.

Chris Whiteley, who rides Tom Button trained top Rockhampton Cup hopeful in Deconstructed is the only one of the 15 Centenary Cup jockeys who has won the race previously. That came about in 2006 when Whiteley rode the George Osborne trained Fastness to victory in a Cup resulted unparalleled as the winning trainer also prepared the placegetters Delicata and Awesome Warrior.

Top Callaghan Park apprentice jockey Elyce Smith is the only junior hoop in the field being engaged for the Jim Rundle trained Brisbane winner Let Me Say This.

Should Let Me Say This win the Cup, Smith will become only the second such winner of the race since pioneering female jockey Pam O'Neill fittingly achieved the feat aboard her husband Colin O'Neill trained Super Snack in 1990.

Elyce would also become just the second apprentice jockey to win a Rockhampton Cup alongside Dale Evans who won the treasured trophy race twice through Riva Rebel (2002) and Kohnray Star (2005).

The Milner family's Cyclone Topgirl is out to stretch her Australian record number of wins for a two-year-old for the current season, when's she vies for eight successive victories in the $48,000 QTIS 2YO Plate (1300m) at 12.48pm tomorrow.

May the luck run with her and the other 92 horses starting at the historic Centenary Rockhampton Cup meeting starting at 12.13pm Saturday.