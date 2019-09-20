Cap Challenge season kicks off this weekend

CRICKET: Rockhamptonites are shrugging off their winter woolies and reaching for the zinc - this can only mean one thing: cricket season now upon us.

With the warmer weather comes a new season of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge and five teams, Gracemere Bulls, Frenchville Falcons, Gladstone’s The Glen, CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers and back after a hiatus last year, the Capricorn Coast Parkana Cricket Club.

RCI Match Director Todd Wells said this year the competition will be tough, with all the teams looking quite “competitive” as the Saturday kick-off approaches.

“I’m confident it will be a well-rounded comp and all the clubs will have plenty of opportunity to play good cricket,” he said.

“The couple of teams who finish on top at the end of the season will deserve that position.”

This year there is another shake-up to Rockhampton cricket, with the number of rounds extended from 15 to 20, taking it up to a full season.

“Primarily that’s to ensure The Glen get a significant amount of cricket for the year,” Wells said.

“And it means Rockhampton teams can play against The Glen as well as the other three Rockhampton clubs.

“It’s a really good outcome for the region and it means that a club like The Glen can still have players play this level against Rockhampton teams week in and week out.”

Wells also encouraged interested junior players to contact their local club or visit the PlayCricket.com website and find their local club to join in on the fun.

Junior season kicks off October 11, with Under 10 playing Friday nights and Under 12, 14 and 16 squads playing Saturdays.

All draws can be found at http://mycricket.cricket.com.au/.

Frenchville have a BYE this weekend. Gracemere play Capricorn Coast Parkana at Yeppoon Showgrounds on Saturday at 12pm and The Glen take on Brothers at RCG 3 in Rockhampton on Saturday at 10am.