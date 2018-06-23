Cap Coast at full strength for top-of-table clash

FOOTBALL: Cap Coast will have its best team on the park tonight for the first time this season - and it couldn't have come at a better time.

They take on CQ Premier League leaders Clinton in the top-of-the-table clash at Apex Park at 7pm.

Cap Coast coach Shaun Janes is expecting a strong showing from his his players on their home ground.

"The boys are confident and we've been working on our finishing all week so we're expecting a good result,” he said.

"We've got to start well and play for 90 minutes. If we can do that and take our chances when they present themselves we'll go a long way towards winning the game.”

Janes said his troops would have to shut down Clinton's danger men, including defender Chris Hill who controls the team from the back and potent striker Mitch Innocend.

"Clearly, they're the benchmark. They've drawn one game and won the rest and there's no other team in the competition that can boast that.

"They're quite a bit in front of us but if we're any chance of catching them it has to start this weekend.

"Ged Kelly in goal has been playing brilliantly for us and hopefully he can continue to play to that standard.

"If we can play as a team I'm confident we can get the win.”