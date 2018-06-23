Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cap Coast goalkeeper Ged Kelly has been in sensational form.
Cap Coast goalkeeper Ged Kelly has been in sensational form. Allan Reinikka ROK020917asoccer3
Sport

Cap Coast at full strength for top-of-table clash

23rd Jun 2018 10:32 AM

FOOTBALL: Cap Coast will have its best team on the park tonight for the first time this season - and it couldn't have come at a better time.

They take on CQ Premier League leaders Clinton in the top-of-the-table clash at Apex Park at 7pm.

Cap Coast coach Shaun Janes is expecting a strong showing from his his players on their home ground.

"The boys are confident and we've been working on our finishing all week so we're expecting a good result,” he said.

"We've got to start well and play for 90 minutes. If we can do that and take our chances when they present themselves we'll go a long way towards winning the game.”

Janes said his troops would have to shut down Clinton's danger men, including defender Chris Hill who controls the team from the back and potent striker Mitch Innocend.

"Clearly, they're the benchmark. They've drawn one game and won the rest and there's no other team in the competition that can boast that.

"They're quite a bit in front of us but if we're any chance of catching them it has to start this weekend.

"Ged Kelly in goal has been playing brilliantly for us and hopefully he can continue to play to that standard.

"If we can play as a team I'm confident we can get the win.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Up to 50mm rain forecast for CQ

    Up to 50mm rain forecast for CQ

    News PROMISING widespread falls across region with cool change

    REVEALED: Rocky Show attendance figures 'fairly good'

    premium_icon REVEALED: Rocky Show attendance figures 'fairly good'

    News Crowd down but talks to unite with Showmen's Guild for 2019 underway

    The weak link that grounded Rocky's bid for Qantas academy?

    premium_icon The weak link that grounded Rocky's bid for Qantas academy?

    News City put in strong bid but there was a question mark on one element

    Kershaw free camping backed by expert

    premium_icon Kershaw free camping backed by expert

    News Town planner supports 48-hour free parking after lengthy inspection

    Local Partners