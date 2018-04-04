Cap Coast businesses help out stranded backpackers

EMU Park businesses have come to the rescue for stranded backpackers travelling north.

Emus Beach Resort at Emu Park on the Capricorn Coast is overflowing with backpackers unable to head further north.

Paul and Mandy Neubecker are run off their feet but happy to be keeping international guests occupied in on the Capricorn Coast.

"At the moment we are basically overflowing with a backlog of Backpackers that are unable to go any further north,” Paul said.

"While we are doing everything within our power to keep them updated with information and things to do, Drakes IGA in Emu Park have made a great offer to help make these people feel like they are not being forgotten.”

Emu Pack is holding a lot of backpackers who are stranded from Tropical Cyclone Iris. Contributed

To ease some of overflow, management of Drakes IGA at Emu Park have sponsored a free BBQ dinner to be held tonight for all affected by severe weather event to the north.

"We have backpackers that arrived last Saturday and another group that arrived on Monday, and some more last night, that can't leave until Friday night at the earliest,” Paul said.

"If these people are unable to leave in the next two days we will be forced to find more accommodation in Emu Park as the numbers continue to stack up.”

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive officer Mary Carroll said "there is no doubt about our fantastic local operators, ready to help visitors during rain, hail or shine.”

"I sincerely thank Emus Beach Resort and Drake IGA at Emu Park for turning what could be a very frustrating time for travellers, into a warm Capricorn Coast welcome,” she said.