Cap Coast cannabis supply cut as 80kg of drug seized by cops
One man has been charged and another is assisting police with inquiries after more than 80 kilograms of cannabis was seized on the Capricorn Coast in recent days.
MyPolice Capricorn Coast revealed Yeppoon detectives had been busy over the past week in their continued bid to reduce the amount of illegal drugs in the area.
“Some good hauls resulting in over 80 kilograms of cannabis seized from two addresses,” police said.
“As a result a 38-year-old male has been charged with several drug related matters and another Yeppoon man is currently assisting with inquiries.”
If you have any information about the supply of illegal drugs throughout the Capricorn Coast please contact police, you can remain anonymous by reporting the information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.