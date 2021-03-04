Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police seized more than 80kg of cannabis from two addresses.
Police seized more than 80kg of cannabis from two addresses.
Crime

Cap Coast cannabis supply cut as 80kg of drug seized by cops

Melanie Plane
4th Mar 2021 11:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One man has been charged and another is assisting police with inquiries after more than 80 kilograms of cannabis was seized on the Capricorn Coast in recent days.

Police seized more than 80kg of cannabis from two addresses.
Police seized more than 80kg of cannabis from two addresses.

MyPolice Capricorn Coast revealed Yeppoon detectives had been busy over the past week in their continued bid to reduce the amount of illegal drugs in the area.

“Some good hauls resulting in over 80 kilograms of cannabis seized from two addresses,” police said.

“As a result a 38-year-old male has been charged with several drug related matters and another Yeppoon man is currently assisting with inquiries.”

Police seized more than 80kg of cannabis from two addresses.
Police seized more than 80kg of cannabis from two addresses.

If you have any information about the supply of illegal drugs throughout the Capricorn Coast please contact police, you can remain anonymous by reporting the information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

cannabis bust capricorn coast tmbcrime tmbpolice yeppoon police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Wisdom does not always come with age

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Wisdom does not always come with age

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Longreach council puts student hostel on the market

        Premium Content Longreach council puts student hostel on the market

        News The facility has been closed since 2015 due to low enrolment numbers.

        Yeppoon sculpture gets Australian Street Art Award

        Premium Content Yeppoon sculpture gets Australian Street Art Award

        Art & Theatre Queensland took home a third of the awards from the national awards.