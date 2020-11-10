Cap Coast eatery crowned state’s best for hungry tourists

CELEBRATIONS are in order for both staff and patrons who frequent Capricorn Coast venue The Waterline Restaurant after it took out two top awards earlier this week.

While a popular choice for locals, the Keppel Bay Marina hotspot also proved a favourite among visitors to the region after it won favourite Tourism Restaurant across Queensland.

The venue’s choice of dining for its littlest guests was also awarded top honours in the Healthy Kids Menu category – a reflection of the team’s dedication to fresh ingredients.

More than 200 Queensland and Northern Territory peers returned to the annual event in Brisbane this week, both reflecting on and celebrating a diffcult year for the industry.

The Waterline general manager Kylie Smith spoke of her thrill at having added another two prestigious awards to the restaurant’s impressive collection.

Matt Smith of the Waterline Restaurant.

“Restaurants often underestimate their role in the development of healthy eating habits for children,” she said.

“Inspiring a selection of nutritional meals which provide opportunities to expand young tastebuds is important, and I am proud to play our part in offering healthier options for our littlest residents.”

Being recognised as the top Tourism Restaurant in the state, she said, only further cemented the team’s desire to contribute to the revived Capricorn Coast area.

“Our crew are passionate about promoting local pride, sustainable tourism and offering a variety of fresh flavours by handcrafting all our products purely from nature,” she said.

“Since 1996, we’ve worked to source the best local produce available wherever possible from local farmers and producers to offer a true sense of taste and place for visitors and locals alike.”

READ MORE: Island battle: Can governments reach agreement over GKI?

READ MORE: Capricornia ‘flourishing’ under increased tourism

READ MORE: Construction begins on new Bunnings Yeppoon project

The Keppel Bay Marina eatery welcomes countless travellers annually to its iconic grounds.

Executive chef Matt Smith shared similar sentiments, revealing his pride at the level of service his team consistently delivered – despite the inevitable challenges of COVID-19.

“Being surrounded day in and day out by a group of people who encourage, inspire and accomplish has kept the restaurant moving in a positive direction,” Mr Smith said.

“We have continued to evolve and adapt to our conditions and ensure that we have remained consistent in our delivery of exceptional food and outstanding service.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll also extended her congratulations to the team, labelling the eatery a “must-do” for visitors to the region.

“We are so fortunate to have a diverse range of top-class dining experiences right across the region and it is exciting to see this vibrant industry acknowledged in such a positive way by the Restaurant and Catering Association.”