Cap Coast event giving free tickets to fire-affected locals

WITH just one week to go until the annual Capricorn Film Festival commences in Yeppoon, organisers are rallying behind the community after the devastating bushfires and treating them to a night out - free of charge.

To show their support, Festival organisers will provide those impacted by the bushfires and fire emergency service personnel with free tickets to any of the upcoming films from November 20-23.

“We want anyone who’s been affected by the fires to come and enjoy one of the five feature films and documentaries at the Yeppoon Town Hall, on us,” Festival director Luke Graham said.

“From the opening night film Bellbird, to the documentary screening of Aussie icon Tommy Emmanuel’s life, it’s an exciting four days of national and international film premieres for them to enjoy.

“Who knows, you might even get a chance to speak to the Capricorn Film Festival’s patron, Australian stage and film star, Michael Caton.”

The Festival is also staging two free outdoor screenings at the Yeppoon Beachfront Amphitheatre.

There will also be workshops, Q&A sessions and some other free events.

“On Friday night, Happy Sad Man will screen exploring mental health and on Saturday, our closing night, CAPS Outdoor Short Film Festival will be a relaxing and enjoyable night out for all,” Mr Graham said.

On the final night, judging for the Festival will take place.

Capricorn Film Festival co-ordinator Peter Szilveszter said the organisers were looking forward to the event and sharing it with the community.

“We hope that all those affected by the devastating fires can enjoy a relaxing night out, side-by-side with the community who’ve been supporting them every step of the way,” Mr Szilveszter said.

To secure a free ticket, visit capricornfilmfestival.com.

Then attend with your ticket and appropriate identification or proof of address.