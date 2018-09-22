Cap Coast eyes Wesley Hall Cup in Premier League grand final

FOOTBALL: CAPRICORN Coast Football Club is eyeing off the coveted Wesley Hall Cup for its second consecutive year tonight.

Heading into the CQ Premier League Division 1 grand final, Cap Coast coach Shaun Janes is preparing his team for a game that could finalise his team's season on a high.

Win, lose or draw, Janes is proud of just how far his team has come this season.

"From where the season started, being very disjointed, having injuries, having unavailable people, to losing valuable points at times where we should've been defending, to get to the grand final is great,” he said.

"They've done a marvellous job to get where they are now.

"They're playing their best soccer at the end of the season which is when you want to be playing it.

"But whether that's going to be good enough, we'll find out [Saturday] night.”

With Clinton finishing just behind Cap Coast in the League last year, Janes is sure the Gladstone team players will be determined to redeem themselves.

"I'm expecting a tight match, however we're playing them on their park which is always difficult,” he said.

"We've won two games in the last 12 years at Clinton Park.

"They won the minor premiership by seven points, so they're clearly the best team all year.”

Janes will be putting his best available team out on the paddock, with nearly all players coming to the end of the season at full strength.

"Apart from Ben McCaster who was injured in a game against Clinton in August with a knee injury,” Janes said.

Last week's 4-2 preliminary finals win against Frenchville Roos was enough to instil ample confidence in the Cap Coast side.

"It might have been a 2-4 win but it was much closer than the score portrays,” Janes said.

"It was close through the whole game.

"When Frenchville and Clinton last battled, Clinton came out on top, so we're still up against it.”

Last night, Cap Coast's players and loved ones came together to dine and celebrate a successful season.

"It [was] a nice send-off and hopefully will be even better [Saturday] night,” Janes said.

"We've got a grand final to win, and we're going to give it everything we've got.”

The grand final will be played in Gladstone at Clinton Field 1 at 7pm tonight.