Cap Coast families get a helping hand

GOOD CAUSE: Food Relief Capricorn Coast volunteers Stacey Watson, Kerrie McDonald, Barbara McDonald and Robyn Booth are thrilled to be lending a hand.

GOOD CAUSE: Food Relief Capricorn Coast volunteers Stacey Watson, Kerrie McDonald, Barbara McDonald and Robyn Booth are thrilled to be lending a hand.

FOOD Relief Capricorn Coast is making huge headway to help struggling families and individuals across the Coast.

Spokesperson Rhodes Watson said the not for profit incorporated group have already assisted with 66 hampers of food despite having only opened the doors on April 12 this year.

"We already have an amazing group of about 30 volunteers including myself and wife Stacey, some who are active workers and others who offer support services," Mr Watson said.

"Our service is a hand up not a hand out.

"Families can come and see us, fill out a registration form and pay $50. They will then take home $120-$150 worth of food from our store.

"We serve you and package the goods of your choice like an old-fashioned grocery store.

"We purchase the bulk of the food for the service from Food Bank Australia as well as purchase perishable and other items locally. All the food is fresh and in date and our bread is supplied free of charge from a local bakery."

Mr Watson said the initiative came about after he was asked to interview numerous people on the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton through United Care last year.

"I came home and realised there was a need for this service on the Capricorn Coast, so I put the call out via social media and together we made it a reality," he said.

"The community heard our call for assistance to make the initiative happen and we had individuals and businesses help us with food stock, fridges, cash donations and their time to get us started.

"Food Relief Capricorn Coast is a group of well- meaning people who want to lend a helping hand to others in need. It's about helping low- income families with food staples.

"We all understand that times can be difficult and sometimes you just need a little help to get by.

"It has been very humbling to see the amount of help we have received from the local community."

Food Relief Capricorn Coast is located at 14 Plover Drive, Yeppoon and is open on Fridays from 9.30am-2pm.

Mr Watson said the service chose to operate slightly out of town to ensure complete discretion for clients.

"Anyone on a health care card, pension card or low-income earners are eligible for the service.

"We know this is not a solution, it is just about lending a hand where needed."

To make donations to the service, drop into the store on a Friday, send a message via Facebook or contact Rhodes Watson on 0423 566 648.