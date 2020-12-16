Cap Coast featured in fashion designer’s latest collection

The marketing team from Capricorn Enterprise (Mary, Heather, Alyssah and Krista) joins tourism operators at Yeppoon Lagoon for a group shoot. Picture: Contributed

BRISBANE-based fashion designer Sacha Drake has featured the beauty of the Capricorn Coast in her new summer collection.

From the Yeppoon and Capricorn Skirts to the Great Keppel Island and Rosslyn Bay Dresses, Ms Drake injected the heart and pride of the Capricorn Coast into the originally designed resort clothing range.

Officially launched at Brisbane Fashion Week in November, the summer collection based on an array of Queensland destinations was a huge hit.

“I have travelled around the world, but nothing beats Queensland for a holiday destination,” Ms Drake said.

“I dedicate our summer collection, to end 2020 to Queenslanders.”

Zoe from Salt Yeppoon models the Capricorn Skirt. Picture: Contributed

She said the collection was inspired by the abundance of natural beauty and joy she found in Queensland.

“I think we are our happiest selves in Queensland on holidays and I hope my creations provide optimism for us to end this crazy year,” she said.

Capricorn Enterprise recently invited Capricorn Coast accommodation operators to model the clothing and showcase the region to more than 50,000 Sacha Drake fans.

Kerry from Rosslyn Bay Resort models the Rosslyn Bay Dress. Picture: Contributed

“This was a perfect opportunity to put the wonderful managers and staff of key tourism facilities such as Andrea from Oshen, Zoe from Salt, Kerry from Rosslyn Bay Resort and Eloise from Great Keppel Island Hideaway in front of many potential travellers who may not have considered a visit to the Capricorn region previously,” Capricorn Enterprise chief executive officer, Mary Carroll said.

“The social media posts included a summary of the destination together with links to accommodation providers, offering a taste of the region to Sacha’s Facebook and Instagram followers.

“We are so pleased to support Sacha to promote this range, and in turn, have had the chance to be part of a unique and glamorous marketing strategy.”

Andrea from Oshen Yeppoon models the Capricorn Skirt. Picture: Contributed

Andrea Stokje from Oshen Yeppoon was proud to model the Capricorn Skirt and provide a shout out to her hometown through the campaign.

“We are beyond fortunate to live in an incredible location which offers such diverse opportunities for visitors and locals alike,” she said.

“It has been a challenging year for all local businesses in our backyard and Sacha’s collection truly dances with all the colour, vibrancy and fun that pieces together our region.”

To view the Queensland summer collection, go to https://www.sachadrake.com/.