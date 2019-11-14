CAP COAST FIRES DAY SIX: Juvenile being ‘dealt with’ over the inferno

WALL OF SMOKE: Cody Abell took this incredible shot at a property on Old Byfield Rd.

1.15pm: Police have released a statement in regards to the teenager charged with lighting the bushfires near Yeppoon which has so far claimed 15 homes.

A teenager will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act following the investigation of a fire near Yeppoon.

The fire started around 1.30pm Saturday, November 9, at Cobraball.

Police have spoken with the 16-year-old male and he will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

At this time of heightened danger and following the declaration of a State of Fire Emergency, the community is asked to work with authorities to prevent fires.

Parents and carers are urged to speak to their children about the consequences of lighting fires in this time of heightened danger

12:30am: Police have confirm an adolescent has been charged over the fire that destroyed 36 structures including 15 homes across the Capricorn Coast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is currently in the area assessing the damage.

Fires are currently burning at 90 per cent containment.

11am: A message from Livingstone Shire:

Ergon has a planned outage today to replace a damaged power pole on Adelaide Park road.

This will impact residents in the Adelaide Park Road vicinity for up to four hours from approximately 10 o’clock onwards.

Ergon will have staff available over the coming weekend to respond to customer requested reconnections once electrical contractors have completed repair works.

This outage can be tracked on Ergon’s website (outage finder)

Ergon Energy is still working in bushfire affected areas to repair and replace damaged infrastructure.

We thank the public for their patience.

10am: Ergon Energy crews have worked hard to restore power to fire affected areas.

According to a statement; “All but 17 customers around Yeppoon now have power.”

Crews are out working to get the lights back on to everyone who can be safely restored.

Most of those properties still without network supply are in Adelaide Park, Bungundarra and Lake Mary.

“Please bear with us – we know it’s been a long, hard few days, and our teams are doing all they can under tough conditions,” Ergon’s statement read.

6am: Queensland Fire and Emergency services can confirm 15 homes have been lost in the Cap Coast fires, most of which fell in the Cobraball area.

That total could rise as damage assessments continue.

Fires burnt within containment lines last night as they did for much of the day yesterday.

Both fire fronts, Adelaide Park, and Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary, were downgraded from “Watch and Act” level to “Advice” around mid day yesterday and remained that way over night.

Queensland Rural Fire Services’ fire danger rating has also been downgraded from “very high” to “high”.

Some rain fell last night west of Rockhampton and some residents reported lightning strikes and thunder.