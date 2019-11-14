Menu
CAP COAST FIRES DAY SIX: promising signs but homes lost rises

Jack Evans
14th Nov 2019 7:40 AM

Queensland Fire and Emergency services can confirm 15 homes have been lost in the Cap Coast fires, most of which fell in the Cobraball area.

That total could rise as damage assessments continue.

Fires burnt within containment lines last night as they did for much of the day yesterday.

Both fire fronts, Adelaide Park, and Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary, were downgraded from “Watch and Act” level to “Advice” around mid day yesterday and remained that way over night.

Queensland Rural Fire Services’ fire danger rating has also been downgraded from “very high” to “high”.

Some rain fell last night west of Rockhampton and some residents reported lightning strikes and thunder.

