CAP COAST FIRES: Homes lost rises to 17

Taken by a rural fire fighter on Saturday at old Byfield Rd.

1pm: It is believed the total number of homes lost to the Cap Coast fires has risen to 17 according to Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig.

The total consists of 11 houses and 6 “livible structures”.

Conditions have remained unchanged on awatch and act level but fireys hold concerns for tomorrow.

Dry hot wind is expected this afternoon and will intensify overnight, into tomorrow.

Queensland Rural Fire Service Rockhampton Area Director, Wayne Kapernick said the conditions had the potential to carry embers outside the established containment lines.

Mayor Bill Ludwig also urged site-seers to remain away from the fire areas, even as roads reopen.

A temporary airfield has been established at Hedlow Creek to assist water bombing aircraft.

130 personnel continue to attend the fires.

The BOM is also expecting dry thunderstorms, yielding little to no rain, to begin tomorrow afternoon in areas west/southwest of Rockhampton.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said the storms will have potential lightning strikes while bringing no rain, adding to Central Queensland’s fire risk.

Evactauion centres remain open.

The latest information on road re-openings will be updated on Council’s Disaster Dashboard and Facebook Page.

There will be an opportunity for all affected and interested community members to attend a Community Update tonight (Tuesday 12 November 2019) at The Yeppoon Town Hall at 6.30pm.

For road closure updates visit the online Disaster Dashboard at (http://disaster.livingstone.qld.gov.au/ ) or through Council’s official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/livingstoneshirecouncil/ ).

6.30AM: As the Cap Coast fires burn into a fourth day, the intensity remains furious while authorities again urge nearby residents to “prepare to leave”.

A QFES spokesman said back burning and containment lines were established around the Browns Lane area with the assistance of land owners, who worked through the night to protect the area.

This morning, the fronts burning in both the Adelaide Park, and the Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary areas are at watch and act level.

Queensland fire and Emergency Services advise the slow-moving fire is travelling in an easterly direction between Limestone Creek Road and Adelaide Park Road.

Crews have constructed firebreaks between Vaughans Road and Limestone Creek Road.

The evacuation centre at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon remains open.

Residents self-evacuating are being told to travel east along Adelaide Park Road towards Yeppoon.

As for the front of the Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary fire, QFES warns a slow-moving but dangerous fire continues to travel from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary.

The fire is burning on Mount Lizard, east of Evans Road, south of Mapes Road, south of Ingrey Road, east of Serpentine Road and north of Cobraball Road.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

So far 11 homes have been lost to the flames since it started on Saturday.

