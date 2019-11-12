CAP COAST FIRES: Inferno burns into a fourth day

Taken by a rural fire fighter on Saturday at old Byfield Rd.

6.30AM: As the Cap Coast fires burn into a fourth day, the intensity remains furious while authorities again urge nearby residents to “prepare to leave”.

A QFES spokesman said back burning and containment lines were established around the Browns Lane area with the assistance of land owners, who worked through the night to protect the area.

This morning, the fronts burning in both the Adelaide Park, and the Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary areas are at watch and act level.

Queensland fire and Emergency Services advise the slow-moving fire is travelling in an easterly direction between Limestone Creek Road and Adelaide Park Road.

Crews have constructed firebreaks between Vaughans Road and Limestone Creek Road.

The evacuation centre at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon remains open.

Residents self-evacuating are being told to travel east along Adelaide Park Road towards Yeppoon.

As for the front of the Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary fire, QFES warns a slow-moving but dangerous fire continues to travel from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary.

The fire is burning on Mount Lizard, east of Evans Road, south of Mapes Road, south of Ingrey Road, east of Serpentine Road and north of Cobraball Road.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

So far 11 homes have been lost to the flames since it started on Saturday.

