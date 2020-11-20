Cap Coast foodies raise awareness of culinary cultures

A GROUP of creative and like-minded people came together last week to network and discuss food tourism prospects, with the hopes of one day seeing the Capricorn Coast on the culinary map.

Capricorn Enterprise, together with Livingstone Shire Council, hosted a community event, welcoming 35 passionate and local agriculturists, restaurateurs and retailers.

The event, scheduled as a direct result of the Capricorn Coast Food Trail project (an Australian Government bushfire recovery initiative), enabled attendees to engage, be inspired and understand challenges when sourcing and distributing local produce.

Dietitian Chris Hughes, from CQ Nutrition, spoke to the nutritional benefits of consuming local produce, introducing the concepts of food mileage together with the impacts on the nutritional adequacy of food.

Mr Hughes also touched on the relationship between these nutrient losses and the chronic diseases most prevalent within the community.

High Valley Dawn’s Shae O’Reilly also addressed the attendees, sharing the story of the successful paddock to plate loop between the permaculture farm and Beaches Restaurant at Rosslyn Bay.

He centred his presentation around the three permaculture principles of Earth care, fair share and people care, enlightening guests to their positive practices, where sustainable farming was prioritised.

Following the presentations, attendees were given an opportunity to network and share their own business activities and discover ways they could connect and work together into the future.

The team from High Valley Dawn showcase their fresh produce. Picture: Contributed

Restaurateurs and retailers had the opportunity to observe the agriculturists’ aesthetically displayed produce, before having the opportunity to taste culinary delights from award-winning restaurant, The Waterline, which featured an array of local produce including pineapples, macadamias, mangoes and lemons.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll was pleased to see so many in the room keen to support the development of community awareness of local culinary cultures.

“This event progressed the development of a much larger project scope in the Capricorn Coast Food Trail, which will aim to showcase the wonderful selection of fresh produce across our destination,” she said.

“We are fortunate to have such immense local passion and knowledge in one community and as the increasing appetite for homegrown further develops, we hope to see the Capricorn Coast on the map as a culinary destination of choice.”

Mayor Andy Ireland said council was extremely proud to be part of facilitating this initiative.

“Livingstone Shire is abundant in high-quality produce across a wide variety of growers and this is a wonderful opportunity to showcase local product to not only visitors and tourists from outside the region, but to also bring together our region’s farmers, retailers and the hospitality industry,” he said.

“We hope the Capricorn Coast Food Trail will build upon the regions current food tourism industry in developing community awareness of, and pride in, local culinary cultures.”

For more information or to join the Capricorn Food Trail, go to https://getinvolved.livingstone.qld.gov.au/.

