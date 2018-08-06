Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO GOALS: Matt Smillie scored a double in Cap Coast's 4-1 win over Bluebirds on Saturday night.
TWO GOALS: Matt Smillie scored a double in Cap Coast's 4-1 win over Bluebirds on Saturday night. Matt Harris
Soccer

Cap Coast, Frenchville in race for second place

Pam McKay
by
6th Aug 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: The result of this weekend's game between Cap Coast and Frenchville will go a long way in deciding who claims the all-important second spot on the CQ Premier League ladder.

Cap Coast are in second and scored a 4-1 win on Saturday over a determined Bluebirds outfit, which is sitting just outside the top four.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Meanwhile, third-placed Frenchville was beaten 1-nil by Gladstone side Central.

Clinton is on top of the table and looks set to claim the minor premiership with four rounds of the regular season left to play.

Cap Coast coach Shaun Janes was pleased with his team's performance on Saturday.

"Our finishing was pretty spot on; we probably created two or three chances in the first half and scored two goals,” Janes said.

"We controlled the game far better in the second half. Bluebirds put pressure on us trying to get a goal and changed their combination up front and we had to react to that.

"They took the game to us. They needed the win and they certainly gave it their best.

"There's some talent in that side and I think they've got a bright future.”

Chris Griffin opened the scoring for Cap Coast in the fifth minute, and Matt Smillie slotted their second in the 18th.

Smillie struck again early in the second half before Bluebirds' Liam Mclean got it back to 3-1 in the 82nd minute.

Nathan Norris completed the scoring for Cap Coast with a goal in the dying minutes.

Janes was delighted Cap Coast was so well-placed given it had not had its strongest team on the park once this season.

"We've still got three players out with hamstring injuries,” he said.

"Some of the young fellas are stepping up and stepping up really well.

"We hope to be at full strength come finals time but if we're not we still have players who can do the job.”

Janes said Saturday's showdown with Frenchville promised to be a tight one, with the sides playing out two draws in their two previous meetings this season.

"It's crucial to have that top-two spot. Recent history shows you can't win the grand final if you don't finish first or second,” he said.

"We've got to play like we did on Saturday and hopefully chances will come and we can put them away.”

RESULTS

  • Capricorn Coast d Bluebirds 4-1
  • Nerimbera d Southside United 2-1
  • Central d Frenchville 1-0
cap coast football club cq premier league football frenchville
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gould: 'Griffin lost the dressing room'

    premium_icon Gould: 'Griffin lost the dressing room'

    Rugby League PENRITH Panthers have dumped coach Anthony Griffin on the eve of the NRL finals, confirming speculation first revealed six weeks ago.

    Man lit fires, threatened cops, assaulted man with machete

    Man lit fires, threatened cops, assaulted man with machete

    Crime STATEWIDE manhunt underway for Capricorn Coast man

    Fire investigators reveal cause of tragic CQ restaurant fire

    premium_icon Fire investigators reveal cause of tragic CQ restaurant fire

    Breaking ADULTS and kids narrowly escaped inferno which engulfed restaurant

    Rocky principal joins fight for rural maternity services

    premium_icon Rocky principal joins fight for rural maternity services

    Community 'I think the problem is the lack of choice it gives women,'.

    Local Partners