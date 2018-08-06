Cap Coast, Frenchville in race for second place

TWO GOALS: Matt Smillie scored a double in Cap Coast's 4-1 win over Bluebirds on Saturday night.

FOOTBALL: The result of this weekend's game between Cap Coast and Frenchville will go a long way in deciding who claims the all-important second spot on the CQ Premier League ladder.

Cap Coast are in second and scored a 4-1 win on Saturday over a determined Bluebirds outfit, which is sitting just outside the top four.

Meanwhile, third-placed Frenchville was beaten 1-nil by Gladstone side Central.

Clinton is on top of the table and looks set to claim the minor premiership with four rounds of the regular season left to play.

Cap Coast coach Shaun Janes was pleased with his team's performance on Saturday.

"Our finishing was pretty spot on; we probably created two or three chances in the first half and scored two goals,” Janes said.

"We controlled the game far better in the second half. Bluebirds put pressure on us trying to get a goal and changed their combination up front and we had to react to that.

"They took the game to us. They needed the win and they certainly gave it their best.

"There's some talent in that side and I think they've got a bright future.”

Chris Griffin opened the scoring for Cap Coast in the fifth minute, and Matt Smillie slotted their second in the 18th.

Smillie struck again early in the second half before Bluebirds' Liam Mclean got it back to 3-1 in the 82nd minute.

Nathan Norris completed the scoring for Cap Coast with a goal in the dying minutes.

Janes was delighted Cap Coast was so well-placed given it had not had its strongest team on the park once this season.

"We've still got three players out with hamstring injuries,” he said.

"Some of the young fellas are stepping up and stepping up really well.

"We hope to be at full strength come finals time but if we're not we still have players who can do the job.”

Janes said Saturday's showdown with Frenchville promised to be a tight one, with the sides playing out two draws in their two previous meetings this season.

"It's crucial to have that top-two spot. Recent history shows you can't win the grand final if you don't finish first or second,” he said.

"We've got to play like we did on Saturday and hopefully chances will come and we can put them away.”

