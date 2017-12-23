Cap Coast holiday parks experience 'best year yet'

COOLING OFF: Assistant manager of Coolwaters Discovery Park, Debbie Clark, is ready for the busy Christmas period.

COOLING OFF: Assistant manager of Coolwaters Discovery Park, Debbie Clark, is ready for the busy Christmas period. Contributed

AS Christmas weekend falls upon us, Debbie Clark prepares for the tourists swarming to Capricorn Coast holiday parks.

The assistant manager of Cool Waters Discovery Park, was preparing yesterday for the influx of tourists set the visit the idealistic Southern Great Barrier Reef for the holidays.

In the 12 months to the end of September 2017, the total nights stayed in SGBR were up by 22.7 per cent, totalling 2.7 million night stays, with the holiday market contributing 1.1 million nights, up 2.8 per cent

This year had been Debbie's best peak season yet who said the high traffic could also be credited to the exposure gained from joining the national Discovery Parks chain.

"They (tourists) are all coming today and tomorrow," she said.

"We were really busy last year but this year has been even better."

Debbie said the whole month of December had been full and visitors who were staying between three and seven nights at the park 5km from Keppel Bay Marina in Roslyn Bay, Yeppoon.

Cars and campsites pack Coolwaters Discovery Park yesterday as the park gets ready for a busy Christmas period. Debbie Clark

According to Booking.com, more than 75 per cent of Yeppoon and Emu Park holiday accommodation was already booked out for the Christmas period.

She said the park attracted mostly families who took advantage of their new water park and movie nights to entertain the kids.

"They love the fact there is so much for the kids to do," she said.

Despite a large number of visitors travelling within the state, Debbie said there was a mix of people who made the trip from down south and overseas.

CEO of Capricorn Enterprise, Mary Carroll, said in a previous statement the tourism body worked hard to bring people to the coast.

"We have as a regional tourism organisation been very strategic in how we spend our limited resources and we have very purposefully focused on growing our international market," she said, referring to a six-year effort.

"Particularly our western international market, because if we can grow that 7% international visitation, to even 10%, the international visitor stays longer, spends more and will have a bigger impact to our tourism economy here in a shorter period of time."

Debbie will spend her some of her Christmas Day looking after the holiday makers in the park and was excited for what the next year would bring.