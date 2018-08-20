Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

Cap Coast home 'collapsed' after fire rips through property

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Aug 2018 6:41 AM

UPDATE 7am: A HOME at Causeway Lake has been destroyed by fire that engulfed the property and threatened a neighbouring shop this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported the house is "collapsed" after the blaze ripped through early this morning.

FULL REPORT and PHOTOS: Family "lost everything" in devastating Cap Coast house fire

A spokesperson from QFES said the fire also jumped to the neighbouring Causeway Lake Kiosk which reportedly has minor damage.

A mother and child from the neighbouring shop have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews were still on scene monitoring the blaze.

BREAKING: SEVERAL crews fought to contain a fire that engulfed a home and threatened another on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

Initial reports indicated multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency crews were on scene at Causeway Esp from around 6.15am where a home was "well involved" in fire.

A neighbouring home also caught alight but crews contained both fires around 6.45am.

All occupants of the home are safe and Queensland Ambulance Service are still at the scene scene on standby.

There is reportedly a lot of smoke in the area.

Queensland Police Service are also at the scene.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

