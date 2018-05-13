Cap coast home goes under the hammer for close to $1 million

BIG SALE: This three bedroom, one bathroom Cooee Bay home with beach frontage sold for $910,000 at an auction on the weekend.

BIG SALE: This three bedroom, one bathroom Cooee Bay home with beach frontage sold for $910,000 at an auction on the weekend. Elders

THE HAMMER went down at a Capricorn Coast home on the weekend to the tune of almost a million dollars.

A crowd gathered at the Cooee Bay home on Saturday afternoon for the auction of 13 Livingstone Lane.

Elders Real Estate Yeppoon Principal Peter Moss said it was a wonderful success.

"It was an amazing day, there was dolphins jumping out in the water in the front,” he said.

"We had about 50 people there with six registered bidders.”

Senior auctioneer John Milroy did the proceedings with bids starting at $500,000.

"It very quickly went to $800,000,” Peter said.

"John was one of the most successful auctions he has conducted.

"Just the amount of registered bidders, the strong showing.

"It was incredible.

"The vendor was very pleased with the result.”

started at $500,000 and very quickly went to $800,000

Set on a spacious 680sq m, the home is just metres from the beach's edge and has it's own private beach frontage.

The home is three bedroom, one bathroom with a modest structure and full length front verandah looking at the beach. $910,000

Peter said the new owner, Brad Mulvihill, had always wanted to live at the beach.

"He has a boat down at the harbour and saw the house going up for auction and said he had to have it,” he said.

"He is going to live there and just enjoy his life.”

A home in Pacific Heights sold for $870,000 six weeks ago while one in Yeppoon on Todd Ave sold for $1.35 million.

"Sales now at the top of the market have now certainly improved in the last six months,” Peter said.

"The market is much stronger than it was.”

"The interest that was shown at Saturday's auction was evident with that.”