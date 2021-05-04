Cap Coast home with ocean and island views sells for $925K

SOLD: 38 Paradise Way, Emu Park, sold for $925,000 on March 18. Picture: Contributed

A home with the “best views of Great Keppel Island on the Capricorn Coast” has sold to a grazier from Banana for $925,000.

The property at 38 Paradise Way settled through Seachange Realty Emu Park in March.

Real estate agent Damien Thwaite said he had two interested buyers “straightaway”.

“I had placed it up on the web on the Thursday and it sold Saturday afternoon,” Mr Thwaite said.

The extra-large front patio boasts “breathtaking” views of many islands, including one of the “best views of Great Keppel Island on the Capricorn Coast”. Picture: Contributed

He said the buyer was a grazier and his wife from Banana.

He said the buyer had been looking for properties for about four years before finding his dream home in Emu Park to retire in.

Built by Matheson Builders, the two-storey home boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, as well as a double garage and fenced carport.

The home boasts an open living space with ocean views that flows onto the front patio. Picture: Contributed

The home also features an open living space with ocean views that flows onto the front patio, as well as a large kitchen with Caesarstone benchtops and spacious laundry area.

Mr Thwaite said the extra-large front patio featured “breathtaking” views of many islands, including one of the “best views of Great Keppel Island on the Capricorn Coast”.

He said the back patio also had ocean and island views.

The property also boasts a 6x6-metre cyclone rated shed with power and water. Picture: Contributed

Downstairs has a large guest bedroom with its own bathroom, a second living space and outside featured irrigated exotic tropical gardens and lawn, a private outdoor shower, pergola and shed.

Mr Thwaite said the location was second to none, with two quiet beaches at Tanby point only a 400-metre walk away.

He said it was a “quiet little suburb” and a place you could call home.

