Cap Coast hotel named best Keno venue in the state

BIG WIN: Venue manager Ryan Hamrey at the Railway Hotel, awarded best Keno venue in Queensland.

BIG WIN: Venue manager Ryan Hamrey at the Railway Hotel, awarded best Keno venue in Queensland.

IF YOU’RE looking to play some Keno and have a good feed, look no further than Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

The popular coastal venue recently took home the title of ‘Best Keno Venue’ at the Annual Queensland Hotel Association Awards for Excellence.

Hotels from every part of the state were recognised for their contribution to Queensland’s Tourism Industry, with 1300 industry members celebrating the achievements.

Railway Hotel venue manager Ryan Hamrey said the win was both very humbling and surprising, it was not something he expected.

Railway Hotel bar attendant Maddee Thomson and venue manager Ryan Hamrey.

“This was the first time we were nominated for the Queensland Hotel Association awards,” Mr Hamrey said.

“We didn’t expect to take home a win, we were only a little pub in a small coastal town up against some bigger hotels in the major cities.

“We have fantastic staff with great customer service and fantastic customers who always frequent the local hotel.

“Star Liquor Warehouse made the finals for best retail outlet as well, but unfortunately they didn’t take home the win.”

When asked what made Railway Hotel the best Keno venue in Queensland, Mr Hamrey said his staff’s knowledge of Keno and their customer service was some of the best in the state.

“We try to provide customers with a comfortable setting to play where they feel safe,” he said.

In the past year, Mr Hamrey said they have had two 9 Spot wins, one just under $100,000 and another $375,000 within four weeks of each other.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon, won best keno venue at the Annual QHA Awards for Excellence.

One of them was planning on buying a new Ford Mustang ($100,000 winner) and the other was planning on buying a motorhome and traveling around Australia ($375,000 winner).

“They were quite shocked and surprised when their numbers came up,” Mr Hamrey said.

After being closed for eight years, Mr Hamrey said the kitchen opened back up for business twelve months ago and has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

“We do American burger bar style food and people love it, it’s something different that no one is offering in Yeppoon,” he said.

“We do a challenge burger as well, which is something a bit different.”

He said the current goal for the business was to try and hold onto that same standard, improve on it and win again next year.

“We just have to keep up the same good customer service and friendly atmosphere,” he said.

Railway Hotel is located at 78 James St, Yeppoon, and open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 3am.