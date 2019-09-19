Cap Coast house hunt goes global

The House Hunters crew films host Lucas Wilson with Canadian couple Brooke and Jared Runnels at Cooee Bay in September 2019 for the episode's winter release in Nth America

Seven-times host of the House Hunters, Lucas Wilson chose Yeppoon as his new home twelve months ago, so he didn’t have to look far when choosing the hit show’s next destination.

He began showing a loved-up Canadian couple around the Capricorn Coast’s rental market and tourist attractions this week, accompanied by a crew from Leopard Films USA.

Brooke and Jared Runnels, stars of an upcoming House Hunters episode, look forward to a new life on the Capricorn Coast

Locals will encounter the cameras filming Jared and Brooke Runnels walking along Yeppoon’s main street, admiring the coast, inspecting three rental properties and jetskiing around Great Keppel Island over the weekend.

This episode, which will attract more than 10 million viewers in the US alone, will air during the North American winter three to six months from now, and also on Australia’s Channel 9 Live.

“Everyone back home is going to be so jealous,” said Mr Runnels whose sister moved to Yeppoon some years ago.

The Capricorn Coast is a far cry from the snowy province of Alberta where Mr Runnels grew up skiing among the Canadian Rockies.

He met his wife Brooke when she was waitressing at a local restaurant, and the couple first came to visit after their 2017 wedding.

“It was love at first sight,” they said of the coast’s small town vibe and beautiful weather.

“We flew into Sydney, visited Byron Bay and Airlie Beach, but when it came to where we wanted to stay it was definitely Yeppoon.

“Actually, it was jetskiing at Keppel that did it; the island is our favourite place.”

Great Keppel Island is a drawcard for international visitors to the Capricorn Coast

The Runnels were tagged in a social media post from Mr Wilson, who works for RMW Property Agents, looking for the latest show’s talent.

“We need more people like this to come to Yeppoon,” he said.

“This is the last secret seaside town on the Queensland coast, and we want to unveil it for the world to see.”

Mr Wilson said he would like to stick close by for the next few House Hunters episodes, filming in Rockhampton or other beaches along the coast.

“Maybe I can get a few million Canadians to come live on Great Keppel Island,” he joked.

While the world will have to wait on the outcomes of the Runnels’ search for a new rental, Jared is looking for work as a boilermaker and Brooke has her eyes on a shopfront on the main street.

She hopes to open the Bella Lash and Brow Room in the Sands Arcade on Normanby Street between the ice cream shop and the old Charlie’s on the Beach cafe.