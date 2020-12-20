Cap Coast house with the best Christmas lights revealed

Capricorn Coast residents and businesses have put their Christmas cheer on display, transforming their homes and shopfronts into an eye-catching wonderland of festive spirit.

Livingstone Shire Council’s ‘Light Up Livingstone’ Christmas lights competition winners were announced this week, with business and residential category displays judged on December 10.

Business category winners were Krackers Bar and Grill (large business winner), P.A.M Furnishings (medium business winner), and Gypsy Lane (small business winner).

Large Business Winner, Krackers Bar and Grill. Picture: Contributed

The residential category winners were awarded to 12 Magnetic Dr, Taroomball, (first prize), 20-22 Callaghan Dr, Yeppoon (second prize), and 4 Divine St, Yeppoon (third prize).

The prizes for the business competition were long lunches for colleagues and ferry transfers offered by Great Keppel Island Hideaway and Keppel Konnections.

First prize for the residential competition was a weekend at Great Keppel Island Hideaway for two adults and two children including meals and ferry transfers.

Vibrant Community portfolio holder Councillor Tanya Lynch said it was fantastic to see so many homes brighten up the shire this year and bring extra Christmas cheer to the rest of the community.

Medium Business Winner, P.A.M Furnishings. Picture: Contributed

“I would like to thank everyone who participated in this wonderful initiative, and congratulate the winners,” Ms Lynch said.

To complement the residents’ and businesses’ Christmas lights that can be found across the Shire, council installed fairy lights on a number of palm trees in James St, with Christmas themed inflatables popping up around Yeppoon’s Town Centre from this week.

A smart art projector installed on the Hub, is also being used to project Christmas inspired images onto the ground and foliage of the Hoop Pines in Beaman Park, Yeppoon, directly in front of the Hub.

Small Business Winner, Gypsy Lane. Picture: Contributed

Mayor Andy Ireland said the projector was a component of a larger project in the town centre which focused on showcasing Beaman Park as a smart precinct.

“This area is now being used to showcase smart technology such as lighting, public Wi-Fi, and other technologies,” Mr Ireland said.

“The installation projects animations onto surfaces including the ground, tree trunks, and tree foliage using shadier graphics programming.

“I encourage people to get out of their cars and go take a look.”

Project developer Tobias De Maine was awarded the project which was co-funded by council and the Australian Government.

“Over 43 images can be uploaded to a scheduled playlist, which will ultimately provide visitors with a contemporary art experience,” Mr Ireland said.

“Council welcomes these kinds of modern art forms and use of technology, much to the delight of artists and arts enthusiasts.”