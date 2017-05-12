Cap Coast make-up artist gets once-in-a-lifetime offer

Kylie Sefton, who owns Pro Make-up Studio in Yeppoon, was hand-picked by the Miss Universe Australia national director for make-up to work on the Queensland Miss Universe finals team as a make-up artist after a chance meeting at a convention in Sydney.

IT WAS a chance meeting that lead to the opportunity of a lifetime for Yeppoon make-up artist Kylie Sefton.

The local guru was on her yearly business trip to IMATS, a make-up trade show in Sydney, when she ran into the national director of make-up for Miss Universe Australia.

At the time Kylie had no idea who she was chatting to - she thought she had found another studio owner who used the same brand of make-up that she did.

"While we were down at IMATS the brand of make-up I carry had their VIP store opening so we (the director and Kylie) decided to go together and while we were there she said next year when I'm doing up the make-up teams for Miss Universe, I'll call you,” Kylie said.

"I had no idea who I was talking to.

"You come back to Yeppoon and I guess, in a way, you think, oh probably not.”

Much to Kylie's surprise she received an email a month out of the Queensland leg of the competition.

"The competition fell on the Thursday between a formal and a wedding so I made it happen,” Kylie said.

"When we were down there working together she asked me to come on to the nationals competition with her, which is an even bigger opportunity, who knows the people you can meet there.”

Kylie said the experience was amazing and she was able to do the make-up for the Miss Universe director in 25 minutes.

"If I do professional make-up on location I allow an hour, weddings about two hours,” she said.

"We all got our schedules through and it was half an hour to 45 minutes max for make-up.

"It's pushing you outside of your box because you still have to deliver something amazing in a short amount of time.

"So the pressure is high but you walk away when it's all done and dusted and you're just buzzing.”

Miss Universe make-up director Alarna Bell said it was her job to hand-pick the best make-up artists in the country to work on state and national teams.

"These make-up artists must fit a strict criteria to be selected, I was able to view Kylie's work and after conversations I knew she would be an excellent addition to the Queensland team for the state final,” Alarna said.

"What I didn't know until I witnessed working side by side with her is that she went above and beyond what was required of her. Making the girls feel at ease, working under pressure while still producing world-class looks for the entrants.

"She was even the chosen make-up artist for the national director of Miss Universe Australia, Sophia Barbagallo, and was still doing make-up until moments before leaving to catch her flight, a true professional.”

Kylie is about to set out on a tour with her own make-up studio before heading to Melbourne to work on the Miss Universe team again.

The tour was planned before she landed her Miss Universe gig and is due to kick off in June.

She will take her make-up skills to rural and regional towns, holding workshops where she will teach customers the fundamentals of make-up.

Having lived in Emerald for quite some time, she knows first-hand the lack of access to make-up and tools that can come with small-town living.

"Country towns or a little bit more isolated places just don't have that same sort of opportunity,” she said.

"So my idea behind the workshops is that if I went around to these towns once a year and branched out I could tap into a different clientele.

"I want to share my passion and love of make-up. I want women to know the power of make-up and how feeling good helps you achieve great things, it can be a powerful tool that builds confidence and self-esteem to women of any age.

"It's important to understand your own individual features and how to make them pop.”

Kylie is passionate about giving women the tools to be able to re-create looks themselves in their own homes.