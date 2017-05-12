25°
News

Cap Coast make-up artist gets once-in-a-lifetime offer

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 12th May 2017 12:31 PM
Kylie Sefton, who owns Pro Make-up Studio in Yeppoon, was hand-picked by the Miss Universe Australia national director for make-up to work on the Queensland Miss Universe finals team as a make-up artist after a chance meeting at a convention in Sydney.
Kylie Sefton, who owns Pro Make-up Studio in Yeppoon, was hand-picked by the Miss Universe Australia national director for make-up to work on the Queensland Miss Universe finals team as a make-up artist after a chance meeting at a convention in Sydney. Charlee Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a chance meeting that lead to the opportunity of a lifetime for Yeppoon make-up artist Kylie Sefton.

The local guru was on her yearly business trip to IMATS, a make-up trade show in Sydney, when she ran into the national director of make-up for Miss Universe Australia.

At the time Kylie had no idea who she was chatting to - she thought she had found another studio owner who used the same brand of make-up that she did.

"While we were down at IMATS the brand of make-up I carry had their VIP store opening so we (the director and Kylie) decided to go together and while we were there she said next year when I'm doing up the make-up teams for Miss Universe, I'll call you,” Kylie said.

"I had no idea who I was talking to.

"You come back to Yeppoon and I guess, in a way, you think, oh probably not.”

Much to Kylie's surprise she received an email a month out of the Queensland leg of the competition.

"The competition fell on the Thursday between a formal and a wedding so I made it happen,” Kylie said.

"When we were down there working together she asked me to come on to the nationals competition with her, which is an even bigger opportunity, who knows the people you can meet there.”

Kylie said the experience was amazing and she was able to do the make-up for the Miss Universe director in 25 minutes.

"If I do professional make-up on location I allow an hour, weddings about two hours,” she said.

"We all got our schedules through and it was half an hour to 45 minutes max for make-up.

"It's pushing you outside of your box because you still have to deliver something amazing in a short amount of time.

"So the pressure is high but you walk away when it's all done and dusted and you're just buzzing.”

Miss Universe make-up director Alarna Bell said it was her job to hand-pick the best make-up artists in the country to work on state and national teams.

"These make-up artists must fit a strict criteria to be selected, I was able to view Kylie's work and after conversations I knew she would be an excellent addition to the Queensland team for the state final,” Alarna said.

"What I didn't know until I witnessed working side by side with her is that she went above and beyond what was required of her. Making the girls feel at ease, working under pressure while still producing world-class looks for the entrants.

"She was even the chosen make-up artist for the national director of Miss Universe Australia, Sophia Barbagallo, and was still doing make-up until moments before leaving to catch her flight, a true professional.”

Kylie is about to set out on a tour with her own make-up studio before heading to Melbourne to work on the Miss Universe team again.

The tour was planned before she landed her Miss Universe gig and is due to kick off in June.

She will take her make-up skills to rural and regional towns, holding workshops where she will teach customers the fundamentals of make-up.

Having lived in Emerald for quite some time, she knows first-hand the lack of access to make-up and tools that can come with small-town living.

"Country towns or a little bit more isolated places just don't have that same sort of opportunity,” she said.

"So my idea behind the workshops is that if I went around to these towns once a year and branched out I could tap into a different clientele.

"I want to share my passion and love of make-up. I want women to know the power of make-up and how feeling good helps you achieve great things, it can be a powerful tool that builds confidence and self-esteem to women of any age.

"It's important to understand your own individual features and how to make them pop.”

Kylie is passionate about giving women the tools to be able to re-create looks themselves in their own homes.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Rocky mum loses 70kg after frightening 'car park' ordeal

Rocky mum loses 70kg after frightening 'car park' ordeal

A mum who struggled with her weight has shared the frightening moment she confronted her body image fears and changed her life forever.

Up to 200mm expected to drench Capricornia next week

Significant rainfall is forecast for Capricornia next week.

BOM confirmed 'significant' rainfall event on the way

'Massive fail' could cost Rocky students $15K and careers

DOOMED COURSE: Impossible expectations leave Rocky students with uncertain futures.

ABSOLUTELY no way Rocky students could escape this horrible ordeal.

Mum shares message after disease takes her beautiful girl

MOTHER'S HEARTBREAK: Joy's daughter Angela Grice passed away in January.

A HEREDITARY disease has torn through her family.

Local Partners

Private email reveals 600+ Rocky kids let down

DISGRUNTLED Rocky parents sick and tired of waiting.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

REVEALED: How much funding your child receives under Gonski 2.0

FILE PHOTO: More than 99% of Australia's schools are set to benefit from Gonski 2.0 funding.

More than 99% of nation's schools to benefit from funding increase

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to a weekend of activites in the Rocky region

Girls Grammar Rockhampton Race Day at Callaghan Park will be making tracks this weekend. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

Check out what's on over the next 72 hours in CQ.

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: TJ Hollis will play at the Frenchville Sports Club on Saturday night.

Check out some of the regions hottest local talent

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

CATWEAZLE star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

A review of controversial film The Red Pill

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Javier has seen film, set to screen in Nimbin. This is his review

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

How much Kim Kardashian can make from one post

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Ever wondered how much the Kardashians make on social media?

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

There’s a Deadpool TV show on the way

Deadpool has landed a TV series.

MARVEL'S hit R-rating superhero film to be turned into TV series.

For Sale and Lease: Unique CBD Building

97 East St, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial With a combined area of 300m2 spread over three levels, this unique ... $525,000 + GST or...

With a combined area of 300m2 spread over three levels, this unique building is located in an enviable position opposite Stewarts Department Store in Rockhampton...

Great Gable Home On 822m2 In Wandal - Just Looking For Your Personal Touches!

30 Oakley Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $225,000

What a fantastic location - 822m2- right in the heart of the highly sought after suburb of Wandal and walking distance to the Wandal Shopping Centre as well as...

PARKHURST EXPANSIVE INDUSTRIAL SITE

192 Wade St, Parkhurst 4702

Commercial The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold ... Auction on site...

The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold as it is now surplus to their needs. Right in the heart of the Parkhurst Industrial...

ROOMY &amp; COMFORTABLE with SHED + POOL!!

194 Harrison Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

ENJOY the pool PLUS BIGGER backyard at 799m2 PLUS BEAUTIFUL FRENCHVILLE LOCATION within the FRENCHVILLE SCHOOL ZONE! - Situated in the highly sought after suburb...

Big, Bold and Beautiful - Massive 2 Storey Brick Home With Huge Deck-Only $429,000

34 Scott Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 3 $429,000

What an absolutely MASSIVE 2 storey a/c, brick family home, showcasing- UPSTAIRS - huge open plan living and dining areas and fabulous timber kitchen, all of...

Low Maintenance Brick Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac

8 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Located on a 740m2 allotment is the neat and tidy low maintenance home in a quiet no through street. Features include: -New kitchen and stove, new down...

REDUCED for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

EXQUISITELY CRAFTED FAMILY HOME

7 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $555,000

Beyond the front fence awaits a RICH home that is free flowing and ELEGANT at every turn… With a beautiful FLOWING DESIGN... - Built by master Craftsman, Mark...

Perfect Street, Great Home

250 Dawbarn Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $259,000

You will want to inspect this wonderful home, perfectly positioned in a quiet street and neighbouring onto Parklands, fantastic for the young ones or just wanting...

Build Your Dream Home Here

Lot 6 Inverness Yeppoon, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family ... $215,000

Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family home in a premium community at Inveness Yeppoon. Lot 6 has a gentle gradient and...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Buyers tipped to snap up huge coast shopping centre

The Emu Park Village will go under the hammer at a Burgess Rawson portfolio auction later this month.

SOUTHERN investors set to swoop on multiple CQ properties.

REVEALED: Multiple high-rises to change Rocky's skyline in 2017

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

Over next year, Rockhampton's CBD skyline will dramatically change.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!