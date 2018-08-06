Cap Coast man jailed after evading police for three days

A WANTED man who evaded police for three days around the state was too mentally unstable to give his lawyer instructions when he faced court.

Marcus James Belot, who has been charged with arson and robbery, has been remanded in custody after he appeared before Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Belot has also been charged with failing to stop a motor vehicle, obstruct police, possess a dangerous drug, two charges of stealing, one of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one of wilful damage, one of entering a premise and commit an indictable offence, and three breaches of a domestic violence order.

The court heard Belot had been assessed by the court mental health liaison officer and requires a further assessment and treatment while he is held in the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Byfield National Park fire and assault: Police press conference about a man who lit fires, threatened to harm police and assaulted a resident with a machete on Sunday night/Monday morning.

His matters have been adjourned until October 3, but is able to make a bail application in the meantime.

Police will allege Belot lit fires at Waterpark Creek campsite in the Byfield National Park on Sunday afternoon before fleeing.

It is alleged police tried to intercept a green coloured Toyota Starlet hatchback allegedly driven by Belot, who was travelling on the wrong side of the road at excessive speed.

Due to the dangerous manner the vehicle was being driven, police were forced to withdraw from their pursuit of the vehicle.

Belot is also accused of assaulting a man with a machete in his Byfield home at 2am Monday before stealing a ute and fleeing Byfield.

Police will allege Belot made it as far as Kin Kin on Tuesday night where he stole petrol from a service station and broke into another car before returning to Byfield on Wednesday morning.