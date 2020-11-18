Cap Coast mum who pursued runaway daughter fronts court

A mother who pursued her runaway daughter has faced court.

A CAPRICORN Coast mother who pursued her runaway daughter has faced court on a public nuisance charge.

The 44-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court was told that on August 27, about 3.30pm, the mother was travelling southbound on Hartley St, Emu Park, looking for her daughter who was trying to run away from home.

The woman had other family members in the vehicle with her.

When the car came to a group of young girls known to the daughter, occupants started yelling at them.

One of the girls, aged 11, became fearful and started to run away towards a nearby service station.

The mother ran after her and yelled out obscenities and “where’s my daughter?”

The girl ran into the service station and hid behind a counter.

When the mother got to the service station, she started banging on the entrance doors while yelling out obscenities.

The 11-year-old girl stayed at the service station until police arrived.

When spoken to by police, the mother admitted to her actions and was extremely remorseful.

The court heard the mother was on a suspended sentence for drug offending at the time of committing the public nuisance offence.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted the mother had undergone drug rehabilitation and because the latest offence was not drug related, she did not take any action in relation to the suspended sentence.

Ms Beckinsale placed the woman on six months’ probation.

