Cap Coast musician secures grant for EP

Capricorn Coast musician Kate Mahood has secured funding as part of Livingstone Shire's Regional Arts Development Fund.

Six artists and organisations will share in more than $33,000 in grants as part of Livingstone Shire’s Regional Arts Development Fund.

Capricorn Coast musician Kate Mahood secured a $7500 slice of the latest round of funding to go towards recording and releasing a five-track EP (extended play or mini-album).

Capricorn Coast musician Kate Mahood.

The organisations to also receive grants were:

- Capricorn Coast Writers Festival ($5666 to go towards costs of conducting workshops with three popular authors during the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival);

- Capricorn Film Festival Inc ($7000 to go towards conducting the Sensory CQ “What do you Sea? Projection Art Trail”);

- Latitude 23 Arts Inc ($6098 to go towards costs of engaging a professional curator to work on the inaugural exhibition in the new gallery space at Fig Tree Galleries);

- Capricornia Catchments ($4580 to go towards costs of local artists to design and paint educational material on a toilet block at the Causeway Lake);

- Yeppoon Little Theatre Group Inc ($2470 to go towards costs of hosting a five-day

intensive workshop for young people with an interest in performing arts).

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between state and local governments

which invests in quality arts and cultural experiences across Queensland based on locally

determined priorities.

