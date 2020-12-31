Cap Coast musician secures grant for EP
Six artists and organisations will share in more than $33,000 in grants as part of Livingstone Shire’s Regional Arts Development Fund.
Capricorn Coast musician Kate Mahood secured a $7500 slice of the latest round of funding to go towards recording and releasing a five-track EP (extended play or mini-album).
The organisations to also receive grants were:
- Capricorn Coast Writers Festival ($5666 to go towards costs of conducting workshops with three popular authors during the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival);
- Capricorn Film Festival Inc ($7000 to go towards conducting the Sensory CQ “What do you Sea? Projection Art Trail”);
- Latitude 23 Arts Inc ($6098 to go towards costs of engaging a professional curator to work on the inaugural exhibition in the new gallery space at Fig Tree Galleries);
- Capricornia Catchments ($4580 to go towards costs of local artists to design and paint educational material on a toilet block at the Causeway Lake);
- Yeppoon Little Theatre Group Inc ($2470 to go towards costs of hosting a five-day
intensive workshop for young people with an interest in performing arts).
The Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between state and local governments
which invests in quality arts and cultural experiences across Queensland based on locally
determined priorities.
