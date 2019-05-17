Cap Coast organisations work together to raise funds

COOL BLUE: The Capricorn Coast Outriggers Canoe Club are looking forward to working with the PCYC to help both organisations.

COOL BLUE: The Capricorn Coast Outriggers Canoe Club are looking forward to working with the PCYC to help both organisations. Contributed

TWO outstanding organisations on the Capricorn Coast have come together to raise funds for their clubs showing clearly what can be achieved when synergies are created.

Capricorn Coast Outriggers Canoe Club and Capricorn Coast PCYC will be running the bar and front of house services at the upcoming Club 28 on May 25 to benefit both organisations and their members.

CCOCC President Soozi Wilson said this event will be the first time the two clubs have united to boost their fundraising capacity.

Saul Barnes facilitating the high ropes course at the Cap Coast PCYC.

"Each club has run the event independently once a year for the past few years. We will now work together twice a year running the bars and front of house services, providing at least 10 volunteers each and splitting the profits and work load equally,” Soozi said.

"We love running the bar at Club 28, not only for the financial benefits to our club, but also for the social engagement.

"Our members look forward to the event all year, get a huge buzz serving and socialising with the patrons and all manage to strut their stuff on the dance floor in between shifts behind the bar. It is an awesome event and we look to many more joint ventures bopping to the tunes of Club 28.”

Soozi said CCOCC will use the funds raised from the event to acquire equipment needed to run additional come and try paddling sessions for local schools, active seniors, adaptive students and indigenous students attending local boarding schools.

"This initiative is part of the clubs 2019 strategic plan to engage a broader sector of the Livingstone Shire Community in the sport of paddling,” she said.

PCYC spokesman Saul Barnes said their volunteers also enjoy the experience of volunteering at the Club 28 gigs.

"Running the bar and front of house services is a great way for us to catch up with friends and get our groove on, we love seeing others our age having a good time and the funds we raise in doing so are vital for our service delivery at PCYC,” Saul said.

"Right now, we are raising funds for security fencing for our high ropes area to improve accessibility and safety to community groups who use the facility.

"Sharing the load with the Outriggers will be a lot of fun and the community will be the big winner with improved facilities for everyone to enjoy.”

Club 28 will be held at Yeppoon Town Hall on May 25 from 7pm.

The popular twice-yearly gig incorporates local musicians and visiting talent to bring a live big band groove offering music from the 1970's and beyond.

This gig will include 12 local and regional musicians and The UK Bee Geez Show.

Tickets are $35 per person from club28.com.au and Moana Blue.