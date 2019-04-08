Cap Coast raid nets taser, drugs and multiple arrests

OPERATION: Yeppoon Police Constable Sam McLean with a taser and amount of cannabis seized in a drug raid last Friday.

OPERATION: Yeppoon Police Constable Sam McLean with a taser and amount of cannabis seized in a drug raid last Friday.

A TASER is among the many items seized in a raid in Yeppoon last Friday.

Yeppoon Police with the assistance of the Yeppoon Criminal Investigation Branch, Emu Park Police and the Rockhampton District Tactical Crime Squad joined forces to simultaneously execute a number of search warrants within the Yeppoon division.

As a result of the raids, four locals were taken into custody and have since been charged with a number of offences including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils, producing dangerous drugs and possession of a restricted weapon.

Police located and seized an amount of drugs, including a number of cannabis plants and also a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Cannabis, drug related paraphernalia and a taser were seized in a police raid in Yeppoon on April 5. Vanessa Jarrett

Of concern was a taser.

Officer in Charge of Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross praised his officers efforts saying these raids were the result of the officers commitment and dedication to reducing crime within the local community.

"It is evident the police have a close partnership with the community as the intelligence utilised for these raids was sourced directly from the community,” he said.

"The raids also highlighted that there is still an element of the Yeppoon community actively involved in the production, supply and use of illegal drugs.”

Should you have information action about drug activity please ring crime stoppers, PoliceLink 131444 or the Yeppoon Police 4939 0000.