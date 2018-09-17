Cap Coast 'really motivated' to make it two titles in a row

ON THE BALL: Cap Coast's Jared Moran scored his team's second goal on their way to a 4-2 semi-final win over Frenchville at Ryan Park on Saturday night.

ON THE BALL: Cap Coast's Jared Moran scored his team's second goal on their way to a 4-2 semi-final win over Frenchville at Ryan Park on Saturday night. Vanessa Jarrett

FOOTBALL: Cap Coast are through to the CQ Premier League grand final after beating Frenchville in the major semi-final on Saturday night.

The reigning premiers came back from 2-1 down at half-time to run out 4-2 winners in a dour contest at Ryan Park.

Photos View Photo Gallery

They will now take on minor premiers Clinton at Clinton in the big dance this Saturday.

Cap Coast coach Shaun Janes said the final scoreline probably did not reflect the closeness of the game.

"We might have run away with it a little bit in the end there but they pushed us most of the game territorially and we were able to get them on the break and score a couple of goals,” he said.

Janes said his team played to its strengths, and it was probably his players' speed around the park and their quick ball movement that ultimately secured the victory.

Cap Coast were on the front foot early, with Dylan Kussrow converting a penalty in the 12th minute.

Frenchville were quick to respond. Harry Dean headed home an equaliser just five minutes later and they took the lead when Zhayd Harbin found the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

Frenchville's goalkeeper Cianan Geraghty. Vanessa Jarrett

Frenchville held on to their one-goal advantage heading into the half-time break but Cap Coast's Jared Moran converted just five minutes into the second half to lock things up at 2-all.

Almost 30 minutes ticked over before Cap Coast's Nathan Norris, who worked tirelessly up front, broke the deadlock in the 86th minute.

Midfielder Chris Griffin put the result beyond doubt when he slotted his team's fourth in the dying stages of the game.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust said it was a disappointing loss, and the team was left to rue opportunities missed.

"You pay for your mistakes and we did tonight,” he said.

"We just didn't capitalise on our chances and they did on theirs, that's about all it comes down to.

"We didn't play anywhere near as well as we should have.”

Nathan Norris starred for Cap Coast in their semi-final win against Frenchville. Vanessa Jarrett

Meanwhile, Janes is under no illusion it will be a tough assignment to topple the ultra-consistent Clinton at home but said the prospect of winning back-to-back titles was a huge motivator for his troops.

"We're up against it. We're clearly the underdogs even though we've come from third position to make the grand finals, which is going against the trend of the last number of years,” he said.

"You had to be in the top two to make the grand final in the last few years but we've turned that around, played to our potential and hopefully we can make another step up at the weekend.

"Some of these boys have only ever won one Wesley Hall so they're really motivated to make it two in a row.

"The boys really want this and being the defending champions is driving them on.”