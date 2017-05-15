Cap Coast rental vacancy rates improving

For Rent sign in front of new house

LIVINGSTONE Shire's vacancy rate has shown signs of promise for the last quarter, perhaps a reflection of the sheer volume of people moving to the region.

In June 2016, the Capricorn Coast was a basket case at 12.3%, since then it has improved out of sight to 6.6%. In contrast, Rockhampton is sitting on 8.6%.

Keppel Real Estate agent Adam de Jong believes it is due to people seeking the coastal lifestyle.

"Predominantly at this time of year, the early months we do see a lot of people move here for work,” Adam said.

"A lot of people tend to come into the area either for work or just a lifestyle change.”

Average rental prices for a two bedroom townhouse in Livingstone sat at $240 per week for the last quarter, down from $269.

Three bedroom town houses sat at $320, again dropping from $350.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said on a whole, regional Queensland's rental market was improving.

She said other economic indicators that suggest these regions are nurturing the green shoots of recovery.

"Improving key economic indicators, including the stronger price of coking coal, and the lower Aussie dollar boosting tourism numbers, are clearly giving regional Queenslanders cause for optimism,” Ms Mercorella said.

"The housing market in regional Queensland is closely tied to these two industries and we can see that workers are being attracted back to these cities with the tightening of vacancy rate figures.”