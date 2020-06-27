Cap Coast rider hits truck

A motorcyclist involved in a crash at Barmaryee yesterday has been flown to Brisbane where he remains in a serious condition.

Police will allege the 32-year old overtook several vehicles and hit a small truck which was turning from Barmaryee Road into Racecourse Road.

The man suffered life-threatening chest and head injuries.

Around the same time, another motorcycle accident took place on the intersection of Dean and Elphinstone Streets in North Rockhampton.

Police attend a motorcycle crash on the corners of Dean and Elphinstone Sts Nth Rockhampton

Four people have died and three seriously injured in the past 24 hours in five separate incidents on Queensland roads.

The crashes come as police launch Operation Cold Snap to coincide the with the school holidays.

The state-wide road safety operation aims to reduce the amount of lives lost on our roads.

The Queensland Police Service is urging everyone to make safe choices when using the roads.

Don’t drive if you are tired, watch your speed, drive to the conditions and avoid distractions.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the areas at the time of the crashes or has dash cam vision to come forward.