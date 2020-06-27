Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic ambulance pic.
Generic ambulance pic.
News

Cap Coast rider hits truck

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
27th Jun 2020 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A motorcyclist involved in a crash at Barmaryee yesterday has been flown to Brisbane where he remains in a serious condition.

Police will allege the 32-year old overtook several vehicles and hit a small truck which was turning from Barmaryee Road into Racecourse Road.

The man suffered life-threatening chest and head injuries.

Around the same time, another motorcycle accident took place on the intersection of Dean and Elphinstone Streets in North Rockhampton.

Police attend a motorcycle crash on the corners of Dean and Elphinstone Sts Nth Rockhampton
Police attend a motorcycle crash on the corners of Dean and Elphinstone Sts Nth Rockhampton

Four people have died and three seriously injured in the past 24 hours in five separate incidents on Queensland roads.

The crashes come as police launch Operation Cold Snap to coincide the with the school holidays.

The state-wide road safety operation aims to reduce the amount of lives lost on our roads.

The Queensland Police Service is urging everyone to make safe choices when using the roads.

Don’t drive if you are tired, watch your speed, drive to the conditions and avoid distractions.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the areas at the time of the crashes or has dash cam vision to come forward.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Families united by horrific domestic violence nightmare

        premium_icon Families united by horrific domestic violence nightmare

        Crime 'It brings tears every time you see something like this happening, especially when there’s kids involved.'

        Doblos celebrate long history with Morning Bulletin

        premium_icon Doblos celebrate long history with Morning Bulletin

        News The Doblo family has enjoyed a decades-long partnership with The Morning Bulletin ...

        Who are Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential residents?

        premium_icon Who are Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential residents?

        News A pastor, a firey, a family lawyer and a marriage celebrant... Rockhampton’s Most...

        End of an era for Allenstown family business

        premium_icon End of an era for Allenstown family business

        Business Family reflects on how times have evolved over the years with computer technology...