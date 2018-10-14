Cap Coast, Rocky paddlers taste victory in downwinder

Paddlers competing in the Wai-puhi Downwinder on the Capricorn Coast on Saturday.

OUTRIGGING: Matt Abbott powered home in a time of 1hr 21mins to take line honours in the Wai-puhi Downwinder on the Capricorn Coast.

The Coconuts Outrigger Canoe Club member led the way in the testing conditions, with his craft one of 38 on the water for yesterday's event.

Paddlers came from 12 clubs across the state for the downwinder, hosted by the Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club.

Race director Kathy Barsby said despite initial concerns about the weather not being suitable for a downwinder, conditions ultimately proved favourable for the race.

However, the prospect of storms prompted organisers to shorten it from 21km to 17km.

"We had a great race,” Barsby said.

"Our top paddler did it in an 1hr and 20mins, and the last paddler came in at 2hrs 9mins.

"There was a range of competitors, from experienced paddlers through to novices, and everyone who went out thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Paddlers were greeted by overcast skies and a strong southerly wind and a half-metre south-easterly well at the start line at Emu Park's Fisherman's Beach.

But Barsby said they were able to use that to their advantage as they headed north to Yeppoon's Farnborough Beach.

"We had some great swells behind us which was fantastic,” she said.

"It ended up being a true downwinder, which we weren't expecting until about an hour before the race.

"All the paddlers had smiles on their faces because they were catching wave after wave after wave.”

A number of Cap Coast and Rocky competitors enjoyed success.

Cap Coast's John Wellspring won the OC1 Golden Master Men (60+), Darren Keily the OC1 Master Men and Kim Morris the OC1 Senior Master Women.

Afshean Asaadi and Rebecca French teamed up to win the OC2 Master Mixed and Emma Chambers and Samanth Price-Rees took the honours in the OC2 Master Women.

Rocky's Harley Edwards and Annita Mennell won the OC2 Senior Master Mixed Mixed (50+).

Barsby said a number of local competitors were now preparing for the 10th Marlin Coast Challenge at Port Douglas later this month.