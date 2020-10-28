Cap Coast rugby club promised $900k headquarters

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga discusses the announcement with Bree and Joel Ryan with their two children.

JUNIOR members of the Capricorn Coast Brothers Rugby League Club could soon be enjoying a new headquarters.

With a sizeable $900,000 commitment, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga today revealed the works could soon take place should Labor take out this weekend’s election.

Under the promise, the popular Yeppoon club would receive an all-new establishment which would include unisex dressing sheds, toilets, and a canteen.

A first aid room, meeting area and designated referee’s room would also be constructed.

Brothers is reportedly the only junior club across the local competition to not have its own home ground clubhouse.

The incumbent candidate was on-hand at Yeppoon’s St Brendan’s College to announce the commitment Wednesday morning.

Ms Lauga said the development would not only benefit club members, but also the wider local economy in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“It will not only benefit Capricorn Coast Brothers and St Brendan’s College, but also other codes and sport including rugby union, athletics and netball.

“Building a facility like this in Yeppoon will mean jobs for local tradies and their suppliers which are crucial to Central Queensland’s COVID-19 economic recovery.

She further said the investment allowed Yeppoon opportunities to host a Challenge Cup Carnival – resulting in an influx of teams and families travelling to the region.

The new quarters would be built in partnership with St Brendan’s College and the site located between fields one and two.

Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni welcomed the possible works, saying it would have the massive growth in female sport in mind.

“The Palaszczuk Government has invested $15.1 million in 45 projects to improve opportunities for girls and young women to get involved,” he said.

“Already since 2015, we have invested $360 million in sport and sporting facilities that have supported thousands of construction jobs across Queensland.”