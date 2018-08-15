Cap Coast salon stuns crowds at spectacular hair show

UNLEASHED Hair held their annual Spectacular at the Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park last Saturday night with an audience of more than 300 people and a whole lot of fun.

Salon owner Aliesha Smith said the evening was an outstanding success with twice as many people attending as last year.

"This year we really wanted to go all out and give our audience a real treat that one would expect to see in larger cities around the world,” Aliesha said.

"We doubled our number of models and produced a show featuring three collections, Kodie's 1950's Rockabilly with six models and dancers from Janelle's Dance Academy, Georgia's Under the Sea Collection with 10 models and dancers performing from Central Qld ADPDA and my Carnival Freak Show with 20 models and gymnasts.

Georgia's Under the Sea Collection Little Innocents Photography

"The show went for over two hours and the feedback from the audience was both amazing and very supportive.

"We finished off the evening with an after party with DJ Saloon Girl and refreshments.

"After this year's amazing success, we are already looking at upping the ante for next year's show.”

Following on from the Spectacular show's success, the Unleashed hair team has announced it will now travel to the Gold Coast later in the year to take part in the Gold Coast Fashion Week festivities.

Aliesha said they will form part of the 'hair army', backstage doing the models hair for all the shows.

HAIR SPECTACULAR: Kodie's 1950's Rockabilly with six models and dancers from Janelle's Dance Academy.

"This is an excellent opportunity to expand our skill set and keep up with the latest trends while also setting our own high standards,” she said.

"We may be a small salon in a small town, but we are not missing out on continuing to work on our professional development, so we can continue to provide the best level of services for our clients.”

Aliesha said the annual show in Emu Park and participation in other events are an important activity for the stylists to express themselves in their professional field.

"We can step outside our comfort zones and really come alive with new ideas and inspirations we have throughout the year,” she said.