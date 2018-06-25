Cap Coast score late to grab draw in top-of-table clash

VITAL GOAL: Matt Smillie landed the equaliser for Cap Coast in their top-of-the-table clash with Clinton.

VITAL GOAL: Matt Smillie landed the equaliser for Cap Coast in their top-of-the-table clash with Clinton. Matt Harris

FOOTBALL: Cap Coast came back from two goals down to score a draw with competition leaders Clinton on Saturday.

The top-of-the-table clash ended in a 2-all draw, with all four goals scored in the second half of the game at Apex Park.

Central and Bluebirds played out a similar result in their Round 11 clash, while Frenchville ran out 8-nil winners over Nerimbera.

DOUBLE: Ryan Hickey scored a double for Frenchville in their big win over Nerimbera on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK230618asoccer1

Cap Coast coach Shaun Janes was pleased with the spirited comeback from his side.

"It was nil-all at half-time and they probably had a couple of better chances than we did in the first half,” he said.

"It was end-to-end football, with both teams keeping possession quite well.

"They put plenty of pressure on us. Ged Kelly was magnificent in goal and kept us in the game.

"We hung in there and got the better of them in the second half, and came back from two down to draw it late in the second half.”

Clinton shot to the lead with goals in the 51st and 61st minutes before Cap Coast's Jack Frahm slotted one to get the home side on the board.

Nerimbera goalkeeper Andrew Buckle in the game against Frenchville. Allan Reinikka

Matt Smillie scored from a free kick outside the box to level things up late in the game and neither side was able to break the deadlock.

Janes was expecting to have his best side on the park on Saturday for the first time this season but Jared Moran was a late withdrawal due to illness.

The Coast also lost young striker Nathan Norris to a hamstring injury at half-time.

"It was a pleasing result given we were two goals down but by the same token it's on our park and we expect to win there and we didn't so that's disappointing,” Janes said.

"There's still a long way to go. We'll move on and get stronger.”

Cap Coast's next game is against Nerimbera, who are languishing at the bottom of the ladder, but Janes knows his side cannot afford to take any opponent lightly.

"They get some good results every now and again so we've got to bring our game and put our chances away,” he said.

