BOAT MYSTERY: Queensland Police are trying to track down the owner of a dingy located drifting near Zilzie on Monday afternoon.
News

Cap coast search underway for drifting dingy’s owner

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 8:10 AM
CONCERNED about the fate of the owner of a dingy found drifting near Zilzie on Monday afternoon, water police are appealing to the public for assistance to track them down.

In a statement released this morning, Queensland Police said the 3.9m tinny with a 9.9hp Yamaha motor was first seen abandoned at 2.15pm about 150m off the coast.

Queensland Police are trying to track down the owner of this dingy.
“The vessel was recovered at 4.20pm at the mouth of Coorooman Creek,” police said.

“A search has commenced in the area however water police are appealing for anyone who recognises the vessel or has further information to contact police.

“No one has been reported missing in the area.”

This morning the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked with searching the Capricorn coastline for the owner of a vessel.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter has joined in the search to find the owner of the dingy found drifting on the Capricorn Coast.
I f you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QI2002522505 within the online suspicious activity form.

