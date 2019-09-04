Menu
CONNECT: One of Council's most recent Tech Savvy Seniors programme's was held at The Hub.
News

Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

4th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
FROM the basics of turning on a computer or using a keyboard to posting on social media, senior Livingstone residents will get the opportunity to learn valuable skills in digital literacy as part of the next round of the Tech Savvy Seniors program.

The popular free training sessions helps to improve the technology skills of older generations within small communities.

Community Development and Support and Senior Citizens Councillor Jan Kelly said that one program in the last round of training was held at The Hub, which made great use of the community facility.

"So far this year, Council's Tech Savvy Seniors programme has facilitated 60 lessons in total, covering nine lessons for each group across Yeppoon, Emu Park, and the northern suburbs including Glenlee, Glendale, Rockyview, The Caves and Milman,” Cr Kelly said.

"Overall we've had 70 participants registered across the three program held in 2019.

"This is a fantastic result for our senior community throughout the Shire.

"Facilitated by our Library team, participants have frequently expressed their thanks to officers Taryn and Karen, sharing their gratitude for learning new digital skills and giving them the confidence to use technology for socialising, accessing important services or conducting personal business.”

The course will be held on October 8, 9.30am-11.30am at The Hub, Beaman Park.

Registration is essential as class sizes are limited, to register visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/whatson or contact Yeppoon Library on 49133850 for further details.

capricorn coast livingstone shire council seniors program tech savvy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

