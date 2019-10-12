Cap Coast street art among the best in the country

Beach Party, by Simon McLean, is painted across the walls of the public amenities block adjacent to the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club. It was shortlisted in the 'Best Amusing Street Art' category.

THREE Capricorn Coast art works were named amongst the best in the country after being selected as finalists in the Australian Street Art Awards.

Beach Party, an Emu Park mural, was shortlisted in the Best Amusing Street Art’category, while Kraken Unleashed, in Yeppoon, is a finalist in the Best External Mural category.

Kraken Unleashed by Martin Schlick from Mash Designs is a giant tentacled beast painted on the roadside retaining wall in Barry St, Yeppoon. It was a finalist in the 'Best External Mural' category.

The Emu Park Centenary of ANZAC Memorial has secured the third finalist accolade for the region, in the Best Monument or Memorial category.

Winners will be announced November 6 at a ceremony on the Sunshine Coast.