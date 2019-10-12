Cap Coast street art among the best in the country
THREE Capricorn Coast art works were named amongst the best in the country after being selected as finalists in the Australian Street Art Awards.
Beach Party, an Emu Park mural, was shortlisted in the Best Amusing Street Art’category, while Kraken Unleashed, in Yeppoon, is a finalist in the Best External Mural category.
The Emu Park Centenary of ANZAC Memorial has secured the third finalist accolade for the region, in the Best Monument or Memorial category.
Beach Party, by Simon McLean (right) is painted across the walls of the public amenities block adjacent to the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club, only a short walk along the beachfront from the Centenary of ANZAC Memorial, which was created in time for the 2015 centenary celebrations of the Gallipoli landing.
Winners will be announced November 6 at a ceremony on the Sunshine Coast.