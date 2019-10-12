Menu
Beach Party, by Simon McLean, is painted across the walls of the public amenities block adjacent to the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club. It was shortlisted in the 'Best Amusing Street Art' category.
News

Cap Coast street art among the best in the country

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
12th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
THREE Capricorn Coast art works were named amongst the best in the country after being selected as finalists in the Australian Street Art Awards.

Beach Party, an Emu Park mural, was shortlisted in the Best Amusing Street Art’category, while Kraken Unleashed, in Yeppoon, is a finalist in the Best External Mural category.

Kraken Unleashed by Martin Schlick from Mash Designs is a giant tentacled beast painted on the roadside retaining wall in Barry St, Yeppoon. It was a finalist in the 'Best External Mural' category.
The Emu Park Centenary of ANZAC Memorial has secured the third finalist accolade for the region, in the Best Monument or Memorial category.

Beach Party, by Simon McLean (right) is painted across the walls of the public amenities block adjacent to the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club, only a short walk along the beachfront from the Centenary of ANZAC Memorial, which was created in time for the 2015 centenary celebrations of the Gallipoli landing.

The Centenary of ANZAC Memorial, Emu Park, was created in time for the 2015 centenary celebrations of the Gallipoli landing. It was a finalist in the 'Best Monument or Memorial' category.
Winners will be announced November 6 at a ceremony on the Sunshine Coast.

