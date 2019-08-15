Cap Coast team off to cheer in the United States

HEADING TO THE US: The Aussie Cheer and Dance Bullets level two team have won the right to compete in Orlando USA at the World Summit competition.

AUSSIE Cheer and Dance have plenty of reason to celebrate after winning their bid to compete in a world class competition in Orlando, Florida in April 2020.

And this is the second successive year they have been selected to compete against the best of the best on the world stage.

Head coach Julie Tickner said the Bullets level two team won their qualifying bid at the AASCF Battles Cheerleading competition with a high score of 93 points.

Aussie Cheer will take 16 athletes and two coaches to the world competition.

"This is an outstanding opportunity for our young Capricorn Coast athletes where they will compete with some of the best athletes from around the world,” Ms Tickner said.

"It is also a fabulous chance for our athletes to gain a wealth of experience and knowledge in their chosen sport.

"We will take 19 athletes, aged from 10-16 years old and two coaches,” she said. "Due to the huge costs in getting our team there, parents will not be attending.”

Ms Tickner said the team would get to see the world cheerleading competition, train at California Allstars and Top Gun Gyms and compete in the Summit in Orlando as part of the trip.

"The athletes will be putting in a lot of extra training to prepare for this competition before we leave Australia,” she said.

"We will also be doing a lot of fundraising and seeking sponsorship to get all our athletes there, not just the ones who can afford it.

"Costs include $2000 each in return flights in addition to accommodation, food, travel transfers, competition entry fees, travel shirts, training shirts and other incidental costs.”

To kick off the fundraising and to celebrate the team's success, Aussie Cheer and Dance will hold a celebration party to showcase the team with special guest Guinness World Record tumbler Marquez Arnold from the US.

Guinness world record tumbler Marquez Arnold from the US will be a special guest at Friday's celebrations.

Ms Tickner said Marquez was a two-time world champion for Cheer, NCA champion for cheer and Guinness world record holder for the most double full twists in one minute.

"He cheers for California All Stars and is now just 20 years old and has been cheerleading since the age of three,” she said.

"This Friday night, at our celebration party, Marquez will be doing a meet and greet and performing his many tumbling skills for everyone to see.

"We are hoping everyone will come along and celebrate with us and help us to raise funds for the team to attend the Summit while also being entertained by both our local athletes and Marquez.”

The celebration will be held at the Aussie Cheer and Dance shed in Jabiru Drive, Yeppoon this Friday from 6pm.

Entry is a gold coin donation and participants will have the opportunity to have a photo taken or get an autograph with Marquez Arnold.

To learn more about Marquez's amazing talents check out his Instagram @famousquez.

If you would like to sponsor the Aussie Cheer and Dance team for their Orlando Summit trip please contact Ms Tickner directly on 0419 760 123.