Cap Coast to rival the state's best whale watching locations

An amazing drone shot by Freedom Fast Cat's crew member Anthony Vaughan capturing a pod of whales breaching near the boat.

An amazing drone shot by Freedom Fast Cat's crew member Anthony Vaughan capturing a pod of whales breaching near the boat. Anthony Vaughan

KEPPEL Bay can be considered one of Australia's premiere whale-watching hotspots among Morten Bay and Hervey Bay according to Freedom Fast Cats operator Max Allen.

The whale migration season ended in November as the oceanic giants headed south to their cooler feeding grounds.

Mr Allen found booking numbers and feedback from happy spotters led him to believe Keppel Bay could be another whale-watching hotspot in Queensland.

"Our numbers were quite good for the first season and we're expecting better numbers for the coming season because breeding numbers show more whales each year,” he said.

"Some of our clients said they have had a better viewing experience up here.

"Hervey Bay is great, but as soon as there is any wind from the north, its wild and rough in the bay - Morten Bay is the same.

"Here we have a bunch of islands that allow us to escape the weather regardless of wind direction.

"Generally, we're on an even keel with the other whale- watching destinations in the state.”

Mr Allen said last year's maiden season was a great success and told of a winning formula that could guarantee another successful year in 2019.

"The last week of last year's season was the most exciting - we had 15 whales around one boat, which was incredible,” he said.

"We have a good relationship with a lot of the whale boats down south and judging by their numbers, you can get a good indication of what to expect up here and when to expect them.”

On the rare occasion that tourists miss out on a whale sighting, Mr Allen says the cruise has much more to offer.

"We do two, three-hour half day trips where we serve morning tea and afternoon tea and teach people about the whales.” he said.

"Even when there are few whales, the people usually enjoy themselves. We cruise around the islands and it's such a beautiful cruise, whether they see whales or not. The majority of the time we do see whales.”

Freedom Fast Cats starts it's second season of whale tours when the 2019 season sets sail in July.