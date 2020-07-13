Cap Coast: We need more public bike racks

Some sections of the community want to see more public bike racks on the Capricorn Coast.

WHAT the Capricorn Coast currently offers in the way of public bike racks just doesn’t stack up, according to Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland.

“Particularly during the election campaign, a number of residents of the community - some of them elderly, some of them younger - approached me about having bike racks situated within the CBD of Yeppoon and Emu Park particularly,” Cr Ireland said.

“But given those localities aren’t exclusive, we could perhaps turn our mind to the remainder of the shire as well,” the mayor told councillors at a June meeting.

Cr Ireland said the issue was there were many senior citizens and younger people in the community who were enjoying a healthy lifestyle by cycling rather than driving, and in the Yeppoon CBD there was nowhere for them to park their bikes.

Cr Ireland initially set out to seek councillor support to allocate funding in the 2020/21 budget to install push bike racks in and around the main business precincts of the shire.

However the mayor took guidance from Livingstone’s acting CEO Brett Bacon who said the council should prepare a business case first, prior to giving the green light to budget funding.

“The reason for that councillors, is because the discipline we’re trying to instil into the organisation is around all projects must have a business case, and that business case must contain a scope of work, and also some basic understanding of the costs etc around that,” Mr Bacon said.

Councillors supported that approach and also resolved to engage with the community to determine the best locations for the bike racks.

Cr Glenda Mather pushed for this matter to come back to the council table before anything is locked in and that was endorsed by councillors.

Cr Mather’s main concern was the possible loss of car parking spaces to accommodate any plans for bike racks.



